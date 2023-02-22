Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Defends Controversial Staking Feature Amid Censorship Accusations

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has defended blockchain's contingent staking feature amid criticism that it could lead to exclusion from community and violate L1 neutrality

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has pushed back against criticism of the blockchain's contingent staking feature during a conversation on Twitter Spaces.

The feature would enable stake pool operators to request information from potential delegators and make a decision about accepting or rejecting the delegation based on provided data.

Hoskinson claims that criticism against it is based on the straw-man fallacy. "If a stake pool operator wants to censor blocks, he can do so with contingent staking or without contingent staking...It enables other use cases that have nothing to do with KYC, and it does not force a KYC component on the ecosystem," Hoskinson said. "I signed up to have a discussion about a capability that already exists. It's just a question of whether or not this capability should be on layer-1 or layer-2."

Hoskinson added that the feature was not a regulatory matter, nor did it have anything to do with transaction censorship. He also noted that stake pool operators already have the ability to censor transactions without contingent staking.

As reported by U.Today, the Cardano founder recently responded to accusations that the blockchain project has a "cult" following, saying that its growth is something to be proud of.

The response comes after a Twitter user expressed concerns about contingent staking (CS), a hypothetical feature that could potentially lead to exclusion from the Cardano community and violate L1 neutrality.

While some members of the Cardano community attacked those with different views, others acknowledged that Cardano is bigger than any one individual.

The debate heated up after Hoskinson discussed the possibility of adding KYC support to the first layer of the Cardano blockchain in a Twitter exchange, with some arguing that it would be necessary for mass adoption, while others expressed concerns about potential centralization.