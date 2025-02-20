Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Here’s Proof Why Bitcoin Could Be Meme Coin, According to Dogecoin Team

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 20/02/2025 - 14:35
    Advertisement
    Here’s Proof Why Bitcoin Could Be Meme Coin, According to Dogecoin Team
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The official X account of Dogecoin has published a tweet debating an article which states that Bitcoin is not a meme coin.

    Related
    Coinbase CEO: 'Bitcoin Is Somewhat of a Memecoin'
    Thu, 02/20/2025 - 08:10
    Coinbase CEO: 'Bitcoin Is Somewhat of a Memecoin'
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Bitcoin is "somewhat of meme coin", per Coinbase CEO

    The article was published by the Bitcoin Policy Institute X handle and was written by an Assistant Professor of Philosophy at Northern Illinois University who is currently working on an academic book on the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

    HOT Stories
    Here’s Proof Why Bitcoin Could Be Meme Coin, According to Dogecoin Team
    Only 240 Million XRP in 24 Hours: Whales Are Not There
    Shiba Inu Price in Red as First Major Death Cross in 2025 Appears
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ: 'There Is No Escape' From Bitcoin

    The article has catalogued different types of blockchains and their cryptos – Layer 1, Layer 2 chains, XRP, DeFi, memecoins, etc. Bitcoin stands as a separate kind in this article and the author refers to it as “the oldest, most secure, and most trustworthy, serving as a safe haven asset amongst those who invest in cryptocurrencies.” Besides, the article reminds readers that Bitcoin has “no CEO, no board, and no foundation.”

    Advertisement

    This tweet came out after Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted that Bitcoin “is somewhat of a meme coin.” At the same time, he poured criticism over meme coins, saying that they have gone too far.

    In the aforementioned article, the author defined meme coins as memes that are monetized. He claimed that the majority of meme coins have “profit-seeking founders” and they “appear as tokens on Layer 1s like Solana or Layer 2s such as Base (the Coinbase Layer 2 built on Ethereum).”

    Related
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ: 'There Is No Escape' From Bitcoin
    Thu, 02/20/2025 - 10:39
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ: 'There Is No Escape' From Bitcoin
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Dogecoin team disagrees BTC is not meme coin

    The Dogecoin team on the X platform reacted to that X post, challenging that categorical view of Bitcoin. Dogecoin appealed to the fact that Bitcoiners had “laser eyes” on their Twitter avatars in 2020, waiting for BTC to skyrocket to $100,000 after the April halving.

    It did surge but in 2021 and went only as high as $69,000 in the late fall that year. The tweet stated: “not a memecoin"… listen.. lean-in guys, you have that whole laser-eyes thing going on.. search your feelings you know it be true.” Dogecoin is the original meme cryptocurrency based on the Bitcoin code and launched in 2013.

    Currently, Bitcoin is changing hands at $97,820 after going up by roughly 1% since Thursday and having increased by 4.17% (soaring from the $93,890 price level) since Tuesday this week.

    #Bitcoin #Dogecoin #Memecoin

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 20, 2025 - 14:18
    Binance CEO Stuns Community With 'Safer Crypto for Everyone' Tweet
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Feb 20, 2025 - 14:07
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Drops to 1.97% in Momentary Lull
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Southeast Asia Blockchain Week 2025: A Celebration of Innovation and Collaboration in Web3
    Money20/20 Asia 2025 to unlock the future of cross-border payments
    Gofaizen & Sherle Launches Full-Cycle CASP Licensing Service in Lithuania, Poland and Spain
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Here’s Proof Why Bitcoin Could Be Meme Coin, According to Dogecoin Team
    Binance CEO Stuns Community With 'Safer Crypto for Everyone' Tweet
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Drops to 1.97% in Momentary Lull
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD