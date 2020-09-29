Original article based on tweet

Hackers Withdraw 37,354,925 XRP from Attack-Battered KuCoin

Tue, 09/29/2020 - 14:19
Yuri Molchan
Whale Alert detected 37,35,925 XRP being wired by cryptocurrency hackers who transferred these funds between their wallets after stealing them from the KuCoin exchange
Hackers Withdraw 37,354,925 XRP from Attack-Battered KuCoin
Major crypto tracker Whale Alert has spotted six major XRP transactions that carried a total of 37.3 mln XRP.

In fiat currency this constitutes $9,122,886 and is just a tiny portion of the $150 mln the hackers grabbed from KuCoin on Saturday, Sept. 26.

KuCoin suffers a hacking attack

The hack took place earlier, over the weekend, when the KuCoin team noticed that crypto assets from the hot wallets began to leave the exchange.

Overall, around $150 mln in cryptocurrencies (Including BTC, ETH, Chainlink, SNX and ERC20 tokens) were withdrawn.

Tron founder Justin Sun and chief of Binance, CZ, promised to freeze any of the funds the hacker might send to launder on their platforms.

37.3 mln of stolen XRP moved from KuCoin so far

KuCoin conducted an AMA on Saturday, described the situation to the community in detail and promised to reimburse the losses to all of its clients.

As it turned out later, among the stolen crypto was Ripple's native token, XRP.

The major blockchain tracking service Whale Alert has noticed that 37,354,925 has been moved so far today by the KuCoin hackers.

Earler, U.Today reported that the hackers made attempts to launder the stolen crypto via the recently launched automated dex Uniswap.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

