Hacker Behind Massive Twitter Bitcoin Scam Gets Three Years in Prison

The Florida teenager who hacked A-Llst Twitter accounts to promote a Bitcoin scam gets three years of prison time

Graham Clark, the teenage hacker from Florida who pulled off the massive Twitter Bitcoin scam last year, has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty.

He will also serve three years of probation after the end of his term.

As reported by U.Today, the Twitter accounts of some of the most influential individuals on the planet, including Elon Musk, Joe Biden, and Kim Kardashian, were hijacked last July to promote a Bitcoin scam after the social network's employee fell victim to a social engineering attack masterminded by Clark.

The not-so-sophisticated teenager got arrested in a couple of weeks following the hack as a result of a joint investigation by U.S. federal agencies.