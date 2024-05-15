Advertisement
    Grok Army Suggests Potential Reason for OpenAI Cofounder's Resignation, But There's a Catch

    Yuri Molchan
    Resignation of OpenAI cofounder Ilya Sutskever making waves in community; other top staffers are following suit
    Wed, 15/05/2024 - 14:27
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    An insider from the Dogecoin and X teams who calls himself “DogeDesigner” (@cb_doge) has caught the attention of the community of Grok supporters with his tweet about the top executives who suddenly began resigning from xAI’s main rival, OpenAI.

    Earlier, the news of the company’s cofounder, Ilya Sutskever, made waves in the tech community. Later, it became known that another high-ranking team member of OpenAI sent in his resignation.

    The community and Dogecoin founder suggested a reason why this may be happening. While Billy Markus expressed hope, the rest of the Grok community seemed to be just making fun of the situation.

    Here's hypothetical reason why "everyone leaving OpenAI"

    @cb_doge tweeted a rhetorical question: “Why is everyone leaving OpenAI?” By this he meant not only cofounder Ilya Sutskever but also Jan Leike, co-leading "superalignment" at the same company.

    Earlier today, Leike tweeted that he has called it quits with OpenAI after Sutskever’s announcement on X.

    The Grok community began suggesting to @cb_doge reasons as to why these resignations are taking place all of a sudden. The main reason that they jokingly suggested was “because of Grok.”

    One of the Dogecoin cofounders, Billy Markus, tweeted that he hopes Ilya Sutskever will decide to join the xAI team after leaving OpenAI.

    Dogecoin Founder Disappointed with ChatGPT-4o, Here’s Why

    DOGE cofounder criticizes ChatGPT-4o

    As reported earlier, Markus, known on the X platform as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, shared his disappointment at the most recent upgrade made by OpenAI to its ChatGPT product. The company recently rolled out GPT-4o. The creator of the original meme cryptocurrency, DOGE, tested the updated product and shared the results of his experiments.

    Markus set ChatGPT-4o the task of creating a funny meme, and then making it “even funnier,” then 10x funnier and so on. The result proved to be discouraging for him as he tweeted that none of those images made him laugh.

    The Dogecoin creator is known as a fan of xAI’s Grok AI and of Elon Musk, the owner of the X platform. Frequently, he comments on Musk’s tweets, providing support to the innovative tech entrepreneur.

    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
