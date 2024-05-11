Advertisement
AD

    Important Grok Warning Issued as Scammers Begin Leveraging Elon Musk's AI Bot

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Crypto community received important warning about using Grok AI
    Sat, 11/05/2024 - 11:34
    Important Grok Warning Issued as Scammers Begin Leveraging Elon Musk's AI Bot
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    X user “DogeDesigner” (@cb_doge), who is part of the Dogecoin and X teams, has shared a warning about the usage of the Grok AI chatbot developed by Musk’s most recent business venture — xAI startup.

    Crucial Grok AI warning to community

    DogeDesigner has issued a warning to the X community on the way how it is best to share the results of their interaction with this AI chatbot on the X platform.

    The warning says that some X users have started to manipulate screenshots from their chats with Grok to spread misinformation. To keep these things authentic, “DogeDesigner” recommend users to directly post their conversations from Grok rather than just share screenshots.

    Grok is available for users of the paid Premium subscription on the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter). It was launched in November last year by the aforementioned xAI company created by Musk to oppose OpenAI and its main product ChatGPT, which Elon Musk has several times slammed prior to the Grok release, considering them to be woke.

    Related
    Elon Musk's Grok AI Criticized by Bitcoiner Erik Voorhees: Details

    XAI to raise billions in investments

    As reported by U.Today recently, Elon Musk is about to close the funding round for xAI at a valuation of approximately $18 billion this week. The targeted investment amount that the company plans to raise is $6 billion, according a recent report by Bloomberg. Among the participants of this investment round is Sequoia Capital.

    However, the valuation of the company and the timing might still change, according to sources close to the matter.

    The key selling points used by xAI while raising this investment is Elon Musk’s track record as the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and the opportunity to train the Grok chatbot on masses of data extracted from the X platform.

    #Elon Musk #Grok
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Shorts Ethereum Futures, but There's Catch
    2024/05/11 11:29
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Shorts Ethereum Futures, but There's Catch
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Ripple CEO Names Big Victory Company Scored While Fighting SEC
    2024/05/11 11:29
    Ripple CEO Names Big Victory Company Scored While Fighting SEC
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Michael Saylor Issues 'Indiana Jones Warning' on Bitcoin (BTC)
    2024/05/11 11:29
    Michael Saylor Issues 'Indiana Jones Warning' on Bitcoin (BTC)
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solana Meme Coin Penguiana Raises 800 SOL In The First 7 Days Of Presale, Set To Release P2E Game Demo Next Month
    ChainGPT Pad Launches Wisdomise AI IDO to Bring Inclusive, AI-Powered Wealth Management Tools to Web3
    Experience the Future of Liquid Staking: Kintsu Testnet Launches Exclusively on May 13th
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Important Grok Warning Issued as Scammers Begin Leveraging Elon Musk's AI Bot
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Shorts Ethereum Futures, but There's Catch
    Ripple CEO Names Big Victory Company Scored While Fighting SEC
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD