Important Grok Warning Issued as Scammers Begin Leveraging Elon Musk's AI Bot

X user “DogeDesigner” (@cb_doge), who is part of the Dogecoin and X teams, has shared a warning about the usage of the Grok AI chatbot developed by Musk’s most recent business venture — xAI startup.

Crucial Grok AI warning to community

DogeDesigner has issued a warning to the X community on the way how it is best to share the results of their interaction with this AI chatbot on the X platform.

The warning says that some X users have started to manipulate screenshots from their chats with Grok to spread misinformation. To keep these things authentic, “DogeDesigner” recommend users to directly post their conversations from Grok rather than just share screenshots.

Some users manipulate screenshots from Grok chat to spread misinformation.



To maintain authenticity, it is recommended to directly post your conversations from Grok instead of sharing screenshots. pic.twitter.com/2ZGqLU3ZJJ — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) May 10, 2024

Grok is available for users of the paid Premium subscription on the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter). It was launched in November last year by the aforementioned xAI company created by Musk to oppose OpenAI and its main product ChatGPT, which Elon Musk has several times slammed prior to the Grok release, considering them to be woke.

XAI to raise billions in investments

As reported by U.Today recently, Elon Musk is about to close the funding round for xAI at a valuation of approximately $18 billion this week. The targeted investment amount that the company plans to raise is $6 billion, according a recent report by Bloomberg. Among the participants of this investment round is Sequoia Capital.

However, the valuation of the company and the timing might still change, according to sources close to the matter.

The key selling points used by xAI while raising this investment is Elon Musk’s track record as the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and the opportunity to train the Grok chatbot on masses of data extracted from the X platform.