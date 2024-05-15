Advertisement
    Dogecoin Founder Disappointed with ChatGPT-4o, Here’s Why

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Billy Markus, DOGE inventor, has shared why he is disappointed with new OpenAI product
    Wed, 15/05/2024 - 8:58
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Contents
    Billy Markus, who created the original meme-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin together with Jackson Palmer in 2013, is an active X platform user under the name “Shibetoshi Nakamoto.” Commenting on a variety of subjects, from politics to memes and technology, today he published a tweet about the new version of the ChatGPT bot created by OpenAI.

    However, his X post does not contain any good impressions of this new product that OpenAI believes to be revolutionary.

    OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT-4o upgrade

    Recently, OpenAI announced the launch of a new version of the GPT-4o model that powers ChatGPT. Here, the “o,” intentionally in place of a zero, stands for “omni.” This new GPT version allows users to work with audio, video and text together in real time.

    A recent OpenAI article about this update refers to GPT-4o as to “a step towards much more natural human-computer interaction.” It enables users to feed into it a combination of images, text, video and audio, and this new AI bot model can reshuffle these components to produce an utterly new mixture of them.

    The new model can also interact with users vocally, responding to them as if another human were communicating. Besides, now several gadgets with GPT-4o installed on them can literary talk to each other, using the speakers built into the devices.

    Markus disappointed with ChatGPT-4o

    The Dogecoin co-creator sat down to experiment with the new iteration of ChatGPT. Markus shared the results of his playing around with the new model, attempting to create funny memes. Judging by the images and Markus's comments, he is rather disappointed with the outcome. His tweet says that he first asked GPT-4o to make a funny meme, and then to make it “increasingly funnier.”

    Here’s his entire comment on the images produced by the AI bot, clearly showing that Markus was far from impressed: “it’s uh, yeah.” He ordered the program first to “make it funnier,” then to “make it even funnier.” This was followed by “make it as funny as it can possibly be,” “make it 10x funnier than it can possibly be,” and finally - “make it the funniest thing anyone has ever seen forever.”

    At the end of the X thread, Markus admitted: “Anyway, I didn’t laugh.”

