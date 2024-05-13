Elon Musk Reacts to Recent Troublesome OpenAI News: 'Wow'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who runs Tesla, SpaceX, X, etc., and recently also launched the xAI start-up focused on artificial intelligence, has responded to the news about Stack Overflow users sabotaging the company’s deal with Musk’s rival – OpenAI. They do not want ChatGPT to be trained on their posts.

Musk's reaction to OpenAI partnership riot

A member of the Dogecoin team and an insider from X, calling himself “DogeDesigner” (@cb_doge), has published a post about a new development in xAI major rival OpenAI, the creator of the ChatGPT AI bot.

This post contains a screenshot from an article by Wired, saying that users of the Stack Overflow social media platform for developers are sabotaging the partnership that it has entered into with OpenAI. Users have begun to announce they will begin to remove their posts if their submissions become material for training ChatGPT. In return, Stack Overflow has begun to ban those users who are revolting against ChatGPT training on their platform.

An X user has suggested that these people may now realize that if their code is used for teaching the ChatGPT AI, they will soon lose their jobs to artificial intelligence.

Musk was clearly surprised by such resistance that Stack Overflow users put up to ChatGPT and Open AI. He emerged in the comments thread to tweet “Wow.”

Musk strives to preserve "truthful AI," opposing current "woke" trend

Msny times recently, Elon Musk has spoken about his attitude toward the AI industry. He believes that in order for AI to benefit humanity, artificial intelligence must be trained to tell the truth even though it may not be socially acceptable.

He believes AI must be made to be as truthful and curious as possible. He once referred to the classic movie based on Arthur Clarke’s script – 2001: A Space Odyssey, shot by iconic film director Stanley Kubrick in 1968. In the film, the AI onboard the spaceship, Hal, kills the whole crew at the end. Musk shared that he believes it happened because this AI was trained to lie.

Elon Musk launched xAI and its “truthful” AI bot Grok to oppose OpenAI’s ChatGPT and similar products of Meta and other IT giants, which he refers to as “woke.”