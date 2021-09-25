Grayscale’s Top Executive Joins Robinhood as New Chief Compliance Officer

Robinhood brokerage app has welcomed Benjamin Melnicki as a new Chief Compliance Officer, who is also the holder of the same position at Grayscale Investments. He joined Grayscale in early January this year.

At the moment, Robinhood’s cryptocurrency arm is facing scrutiny from financial regulators. Last year, Robinhood was a target of an investigation connected to anti money laundering and certain cybersecurity problems experiences by its crypto division.

*Robinhood's Crypto Unit Hires New Chief Compliance Officer From Grayscale



*Benjamin Melnicki's Appointment Follows Scott Hershorin's Departure in June



*Appointment Comes as Robinhood's Crypto Unit Faces Regulatory Scrutiny$HOOD — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) September 24, 2021

As reported by U.Today previously, later this year, the brokerage firm plans to roll out cryptocurrency wallets for its users. The trials of wallets will kick off in October and will allow customers to deposit and withdraw cryptocurrencies to addresses beyond Robinhood seamlessly.