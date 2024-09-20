Grayscale XRP Spotlight Stuns Crypto Community: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, crypto asset manager Grayscale Investments provided a weekly snapshot of the top 10 crypto assets by one-week returns, and the results have left the crypto community buzzing.

XRP, the seventh largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, led weekly returns among major cryptocurrencies.

XRP achieved a weekly gain of 9.6%, outperforming other major cryptocurrencies, including Avalanche, Bitcoin, Binance Coin and Toncoin, which posted weekly returns of 8.4%, 8.1%, 5.7% and 5.2% respectively.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Solana, Cardano and Tron trailed behind with returns of 3.1%, 1.9%, 1.8%, -1.5% and -2.2%, respectively.

In the past week, Grayscale announced the launch of the Grayscale XRP Trust, which helped propel the price of XRP up by about 10% to near-$0.588 on Sept. 12. The rise continued until Sept. 14, with XRP reaching highs of $0.599, where bulls encountered resistance, resulting in XRP range trading.

At the time of writing, XRP was down 1.19% in the last 24 hours to $0.58, as the crypto market faced slight profit-taking following a rally earlier in the week.

Grayscale spotlights Grayscale XRP trust

In a tweet, Grayscale stated that the Grayscale XRP Trust is currently open to eligible accredited investors seeking exposure to XRP, which powers the XRP Ledger, a distributed network used for cross-border payments.

Trusts are closed-end investments, which means that there is a set amount of shares accessible. Exchange-traded funds might have a different number of shares, which makes them more tradable.

Last year in July, Ripple scored a win over the Securities and Exchange Commission when a judge ruled that sales of the token to retail users through exchanges do not constitute a securities offering. The ruling opened the door to broader availability of XRP for trading.