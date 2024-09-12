    Grayscale Launches First XRP Trust, ETF Soon?

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Is spot XRP ETF coming soon? This Grayscale move might change everything
    Thu, 12/09/2024 - 16:01
    Grayscale Launches First XRP Trust, ETF Soon?
    Top investment asset management firm Grayscale has launched an XRP trust. This is the first such investment offering in the United States and could eventually lead to a spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the region.

    XRP sees more adoption post-SEC lawsuit 

    The Grayscale XRP Trust is designed as a closed-end fund offering accredited investors direct exposure to the Ripple-associated crypto asset. Like other Grayscale single-asset investment trusts, the XRP trust will be solely invested in the coin. XRP is the primary asset underpinning XRP Ledger, a distributed, peer-to-peer network created to facilitate cross-border financial transactions.

    The company attempted to provide this offering in the U.S. a few years ago. Three years ago, however, the fund was dissolved after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) went after Ripple Labs over XRP's security status.

    In the last year, the firm has celebrated victory in the case, especially after Judge Analisa Torres ruled in July 2023 that XRP is not a security. With Ripple’s victory and some clarity on XRP's categorization, the altcoin has seen some positive adoption moves. This includes its acceptance and adoption by many crypto projects, including Grayscale.

    Spot XRP ETF underway

    The spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF issuer is certain that this new product will thrive. Speaking of the Grayscale XRP Trust, Grayscale’s Head of Product and Research, Rayhaneh Sharif-Askar, highlighted that "Grayscale XRP Trust exposes investors to a protocol with an important real-world use case."

    He also noted that "by facilitating cross-border payments that take just seconds to complete, XRP can potentially transform the legacy financial infrastructure." 

    The Grayscale XRP Trust may be the route for a potential spot XRP ETF to creep onto the U.S. market. 

    As part of the recent product boost for XRP, Chicago cryptocurrency derivatives exchange Bitnomial announced its intention to launch USD cash-settled futures contracts for the XRP cryptocurrency under the "XUS" ticker.

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

