Grayscale Welcomes Fundstrat's David Grider as Head of Digital Assets Research

Largest crypto hedge fund Grayscale has hired former Fundstrat head of digital asset research for the same job

Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein has shared a press release published by Business Insider about Grayscale hiring Fundstrat's former chief of digital asset research, David Grider.

Crypto veteran Grider joins Grayscale

Barry Silbert-affiliated Grayscale has managed to make another profitable deal, this time hiring a leading expert from Fundstrat Global Advisors—its former head of digital assets research has joined the largest crypto investment fund on the market.

According to his LinkedIn page, he worked for Fundstrat from January 2020 to August 2021 and has now moved on.

Grider is not the only prominent expert Grayscale has hired recently. Last week, the company announced that a leading expert on ETFs with 20 years of experience, former CEO of Alerian David LaValle, has joined it as well.

What made Grider change Fundstrat for Grayscale

David Grider shared that he believes Grayscale has high chances to become a bridge between the crypto world and Wall Street now that the adoption of the new type of assets by financial institutions is moving at a fast pace.

As of Aug. 11, the company held $29.6 billion worth of crypto under management, including Bitcoin.