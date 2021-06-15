Grayscale Adds $2 Billion in Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies Over Weekend

The major crypto hedge fund has purchased another $2 billion in crypto on the dip, while crypto outflows from the company continue

In a recent tweet, Grayscale Investments spread the word that as of Monday June 14, the total amount of cryptocurrencies managed by its team made up $35.5 billion.

On Friday, June 11, the company shared that the overall worth of AUM was $33.5 billion.

Meanwhile, Grayscale keeps seeing outflows from its crypto trusts with the GBTC worth 23,298 Bitcoins to be unlocked later this week.

Grayscale buys more BTC and altcoins

Over the weekend, Barry Silbert’s DCG subsidiary Grayscale has bought $2 billion in Bitcoin, Ethereum, LINK, Livepeer, Zcash, Litecoin, etc, apart from BAT, as per the table shared by the company in the tweet.

In particular, it has added another $1 billion in Bitcoin and the rest was the other crypto trusts.

Investors continue withdrawing funds

Grayscale demands that investors lock their Bitcoin-based shares (GBTC) bought in the company for a period of six months. After that they are allowed to sell them in free markets.

Data provided by the Bybt analytics service shows that withdrawals from Grayscale trusts continue. Only Litecoin and Livepeer have seen inflows on monthly, weekly and 24 hour-basis.

As for the other assets, investors have been mostly withdrawing their shares, apart from ZEC and the recently added crypto trusts of FIL, LINK, LPT (monthly and weekly data) and MANA (on monthly basis).

Meanwhile, GBTC continues trading at a discount of 11.27 percent.

Grayscale about to unlock another 23,298 Bitcoins in GBTC

The company intends to unlock a gaping amount of GBTC worth 23,298 Bitcoin ($932,733,100) later this week, as reported by the Chinese journalist Colin Wu.

He points out that the largest amount of BTC shares unlocked in this month will be 12,200 BTC on June 21. That’s an equivalent of $488,425,780.

16,24K Bitcoins in GBTC will be released on July 18.