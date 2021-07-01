Grayscale Sees Growing Inflows in Its Altcoin Trusts, Now Holding $31.2 Billion in Crypto

Major crypto asset management firm Grayscale sees inflows in its altcoin trusts but its total AUM slightly shrinks overall

The largest crypto asset manager Grayscale Investments has tweeted that the fiat value of the total amount of crypto it holds has diminished slightly ($0.3 billion).

However, recent analytics data shows that inflows into the company’s altcoin trusts have resumed.

Over the past weeks, Grayscale has acquired all crypto from its assortment, except Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ethereum Classic.

Data provided by the Bybt analytics website, shows that weekly and monthly inflows have been registered both into old and new altcoins trusts of the company: LTC, XLM, MANA, LPT, etc.

Stellar’s XLM figures are the biggest in the Grayscale table: 3,437,007 XLM acquired over the past week and 3,314,348 XLM have been bought in the past thirty days.

The analytics service has also noted ZEN and MANA inflows over the past 24 hours - +517 and +22,586 respectively.

Image via Bybt

Overall, as of June 30, Grayscale holds a total of $31.2 billion worth of cryptocurrency assets.