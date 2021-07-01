PointPay
Grayscale Sees Growing Inflows in Its Altcoin Trusts, Now Holding $31.2 Billion in Crypto

News
Thu, 07/01/2021 - 12:17
article image
Yuri Molchan
Major crypto asset management firm Grayscale sees inflows in its altcoin trusts but its total AUM slightly shrinks overall
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
The largest crypto asset manager Grayscale Investments has tweeted that the fiat value of the total amount of crypto it holds has diminished slightly ($0.3 billion).

However, recent analytics data shows that inflows into the company’s altcoin trusts have resumed.

Over the past weeks, Grayscale has acquired all crypto from its assortment, except Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ethereum Classic.

Data provided by the Bybt analytics website, shows that weekly and monthly inflows have been registered both into old and new altcoins trusts of the company: LTC, XLM, MANA, LPT, etc.

Stellar’s XLM figures are the biggest in the Grayscale table: 3,437,007 XLM acquired over the past week and 3,314,348 XLM have been bought in the past thirty days.

The analytics service has also noted ZEN and MANA inflows over the past 24 hours - +517 and +22,586 respectively.

8406_0
Image via Bybt

Overall, as of June 30, Grayscale holds a total of $31.2 billion worth of cryptocurrency assets.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

