Grayscale Launches First European ETF

Mon, 05/16/2022 - 09:09
Arman Shirinyan
Grayscale is getting ready for a launch that could change the company's performance on the market
Grayscale Launches First European ETF
One of the world's largest digital currency asset managers announced the launch of its first European ETF, which is going to track Bloomberg's Grayscale Future of Finance Index, giving investors exposure to digital assets, finance and technology companies.

The newly arrived exchange-traded products are expected to be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), Borsa Italiana and Deutsche Borse Xetra.

Back in February, Grayscale listed its ETP in the United States, offering the same type of exposure to U.S. investors. The Future of Finance Index tracks companies represented by three sections: Financial Foundations, Technology Solutions and Digital Asset Infrastructure.

The Digital Assets Infrastructure "pillar" includes companies involved in cryptocurrency mining, energy management and other activities tied to the crypto ecosystem. Technology Solutions and Financial Foundations provide exposure to digital economy technology providers and financial institutions like asset managers and brokerages involved in the digital economy.

The first ETF announced with Bloomberg is part of Grayscale's expansion strategy as the company is discovering new markets and providing more digital economy exposure to investors. The opening of a new product is also tied to the increasing institutional and retail demand for products related to the digital assets industry.

According to the global head of ETF investments at Grayscale, the company believes that the digital economy will become a main driver for the traditional economy in the future, especially with investors easily receiving exposure to locomotive companies that already push the adoption of digital finance

While Grayscale keeps on pushing adoption of its products on two continents, its "traditional" products like Grayscale Bitcoin Fund are trading at a massive 30% discount as institutional and retail traders are not yet interested in getting exposure via Grayscale's solutions.

Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

