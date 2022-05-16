Bitcoin Records Its Longest Bearish Streak Since Early 2015

News
Mon, 05/16/2022 - 06:00
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin has printed seven weekly red candles in a row
Bitcoin Records Its Longest Bearish Streak Since Early 2015
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has recorded its longest bearish streak since early 2015.

BTC
Image by twitter.com

The crypto king has now logged seven consecutive red candles on the weekly chart.

The last time this happened, Bitcoin was trading at just $220 in January 2015.

As reported by U.Today, the top cryptocurrency recently plunged to the $25,000 level for the first time since December 2020 after a brutal sell-off.

The cryptocurrency market was hit hard by the massive collapse of Terra, one of the biggest blockchain projects.

A relief rally in the cards?

It is worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is used by traders to monitor market sentiment, hasn’t been that oversold since the pandemic-induced market crash that took place in March.

As noted by anonymous market analyst IncomeSharks, Bitcoin might print a green candle due to the massive sell-off volume that was recorded last week. The trader expects the largest cryptocurrency to see a relief rally if the dollar index (DXY) calms down after hitting the largest level in decades.

At press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $30,379 on the Bitstamp exchange.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Vitalik Buterin Reportedly Donates $1 Million in Ethereum to Dogecoin Foundation
05/16/2022 - 15:06
Vitalik Buterin Reportedly Donates $1 Million in Ethereum to Dogecoin Foundation
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cardano Flag Now on Mount Everest as ADA Price Rises by 4%
05/16/2022 - 14:52
Cardano Flag Now on Mount Everest as ADA Price Rises by 4%
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image DOGE Price on the Brink: What to Keep an Eye On
05/16/2022 - 14:14
DOGE Price on the Brink: What to Keep an Eye On
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev