Advertisement
AD

    Goodbye $60,000 Bitcoin? Traders Bracing for $58,000 Drop

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin might face substantial surge in selling pressure as leverage traders open positions below $60,000
    Fri, 11/10/2024 - 8:30
    Goodbye $60,000 Bitcoin? Traders Bracing for $58,000 Drop
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    It appears that there may be another decline in Bitcoin, with traders keeping a close eye on a dip below $60,000. The BTC OrderBook heatmap displays a concentration of buy orders near the $58,000 mark, signifying a robust support area. But given the ongoing bearish pressure on the market, it is not clear if Bitcoin can continue to rise above this crucial level

    Advertisement

    Looking at the chart, it can be seen that Bitcoin is still stuck in a downward channel and is unable to move out of it. Prices have been circling around $60,000, which indicates that bulls are being tentative and weak. The present price seems to be a critical support that may determine whether Bitcoin keeps falling or makes a brief reversal. A crucial mark for traders to keep an eye on is $60,000. 

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The next significant support for Bitcoin is located around $58,000 if it is unable to hold above this level. Significant buy orders have been placed here, and a bounce might take place. But if Bitcoin is unable to hold $58,000, there may be more declines toward $56,000 or even lower. 

    HOT Stories
    Elon Musk Triggers DOGE Army’s Excitement by Featuring Shiba Inu in Robotaxi
    Legendary Trader Brandt Warns Bitcoin Price Might Collapse by More Than 75%
    SEC Still Thinks XRP Is a Security
    Bitcoin's (BTC) Suffering Continues, Solana (SOL) at Crucial Support Level: What's Next? Ethereum (ETH) to Dive Below $2,000?

    Related
    SEC Still Thinks XRP Is a Security
    Fri, 10/11/2024 - 06:02
    SEC Still Thinks XRP Is a Security
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    On the other hand, Bitcoin needs to recover at least $62,000-$63,000 and exit the downtrend channel in order for any bullish sentiment to surface again. This would be an indication that bulls are gathering steam and may once more target the $65,000 region.

    One way or another, it is almost safe to say that "Uptober" is canceled, as there is not much traction going on around the first cryptocurrency. The majority of traders are leaning toward selling and safeguarding their existing positions rather than accumulating.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 11, 2024 - 8:08
    Elon Musk Triggers DOGE Army’s Excitement by Featuring Shiba Inu in Robotaxi
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 11, 2024 - 7:48
    Legendary Trader Brandt Warns Bitcoin Price Might Collapse by More Than 75%
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Breaking Boundaries: LBank Achieves "Leaps and Bounds" Growth in Q3
    Yala completes Seed Round co-led by Polychain Capital and Ethereal Ventures
    Constellation Network, the DoD-vetted blockchain for Big Data, unveils Panasonic partnership details at its October HyDef Conference
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Goodbye $60,000 Bitcoin? Traders Bracing for $58,000 Drop
    Elon Musk Triggers DOGE Army’s Excitement by Featuring Shiba Inu in Robotaxi
    Legendary Trader Brandt Warns Bitcoin Price Might Collapse by More Than 75%
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD