    Binance to Delist Four Major Crypto Pairs, HBO Under Fire Over Controversial Satoshi Reveal, Massive 2,924 Bitcoin out of Major US Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    What happened in the world of crypto over the past day? Read U.Today’s news digest to find out!
    Thu, 10/10/2024 - 15:38
    Binance to Delist Four Major Crypto Pairs, HBO Under Fire Over Controversial Satoshi Reveal, Massive 2,924 Bitcoin out of Major US Exchange: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    U.Today has prepared a summary of the top three news stories over the past day.

    Binance to delist four major crypto pairs: Details

    According to a recent announcement by Binance, following the exchange's periodic reviews of all listed pairs aimed at maintaining a high-quality market, it decided to remove and cease trading for four major spot trading pairs, APE/ETH, ATOM/BNB, BAL/BTC and BNB/DAI. The delisting will come into effect on Oct. 11, 2024, at 3:00 a.m. (UTC). Additionally, Binance will terminate Spot Trading Bots services for these trading pairs on the said date, urging users to update or terminate their bots to prevent losses. In another announcement, Binance stated that it added support for the BNSOL token; open trading for BNSOL/SOL commenced today, Oct.10, at 8:00 a.m. (UTC).

    HBO under fire over controversial Satoshi reveal

    Following the release of the much-talked-about HBO documentary, Peter Todd, prominent Bitcoin developer, has denied allegations made in the film that he is Satoshi Nakamoto. Todd also criticized HBO and filmmaker Cullen Hoback for endangering his life with the documentary. The Bitcoin community did not give the film a warm welcome either, as they believe it did not provide compelling evidence to support Todd's alleged identity as Bitcoin's creator. The documentary mentions Todd's interaction on the BitcoinTalk forum with Satoshi and email discussions with Hal Finney, but Todd's role in those exchanges was misrepresented. Also, the documentary linked Todd to a mysterious figure, John Dillon, suggesting he used this persona to implement a controversial Bitcoin upgrade. Currently, it seems that most people agree that the film does not really provide any new insights, and the true identity of Satoshi Nakamoto remains a mystery.

    Massive 2,924 Bitcoin (BTC) out of major U.S. exchange: Bulls gearing up?

    Yesterday, Oct. 9, according to Whale Alert's report on X platform, major U.S.-based exchange Kraken saw a withdrawal of 2,924 BTC, valued at approximately $182.56 million. The withdrawal took place in three transactions, with tokens being sent to an unknown destination. Following that, $60 million worth of USDT stablecoin was transferred from Kraken to Bitfinex, another major crypto exchange. This type of back-and-forth movement of tokens between exchanges has occurred before, however, this time, the destination of the withdrawn Bitcoin remains unclear, with one transfer potentially being an internal move by Kraken. This lack of transparency has led many in the crypto community to interpret the withdrawals as a bullish signal, positively influencing market sentiment. Despite the apparent bullishness, there may be deeper implications for these transactions that could affect BTC price movements in the near future.

    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

