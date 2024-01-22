Gemini’s Mysterious XRP Tweets Spark Speculation Within Community

Advertisement

Recent social media posts by Gemini, a major cryptocurrency exchange, have stirred up significant interest in the XRP community.

Gemini's posts, which are hinting at developments related to XRP, have been cryptic yet suggestive.

The posts include phrases like "xrriving shortly" and "xcited about xrp." They have led to widespread speculation among followers and market analysts.

XRP community speculates

The XRP community has been abuzz with speculation following Gemini's recent social media activity.

Notable community influencers such as Crypto Eri suggested that Gemini's posts could hint at a new European Union joint venture for a Spot XRP ETF, considering Gemini's recent approval as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) in France and its role as a custodian for VanEck’s newly launched Spot Bitcoin ETF.

Similarly, many members of the XRP community compared the current posts to those from August 2023, which were followed by Gemini relisting XRP on its exchange.

The community is abuzz with the expectation that Gemini’s recent approval in France might lead to further expansion of XRP trading options.

Gemini's evolving stance on XRP

Gemini's recent positive tone towards XRP marks a significant shift from its previous stance. The exchange, co-founded by the Winklevoss twins, has been historically critical of XRP.

In 2020, the twins engaged in a public spat with XRP advocates, leading Tyler Winklevoss to label some as "dumb" trolls.

This acrimonious history makes the current developments more noteworthy.

Gemini's listing of XRP in August 2023, which allows trading in various currency pairs including USD, GBP, and EUR, followed a favorable ruling in the Ripple v. SEC case.