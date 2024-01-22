Advertisement
AD

Gemini’s Mysterious XRP Tweets Spark Speculation Within Community

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Gemini's recent social media activity has led to widespread speculation among XRP enthusiasts
Mon, 22/01/2024 - 8:00
Gemini’s Mysterious XRP Tweets Spark Speculation Within Community
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Recent social media posts by Gemini, a major cryptocurrency exchange, have stirred up significant interest in the XRP community. 

Gemini's posts, which are hinting at developments related to XRP, have been cryptic yet suggestive. 

The posts include phrases like "xrriving shortly" and "xcited about xrp." They have led to widespread speculation among followers and market analysts. 

XRP community speculates  

The XRP community has been abuzz with speculation following Gemini's recent social media activity.

Notable community influencers such as Crypto Eri suggested that Gemini's posts could hint at a new European Union joint venture for a Spot XRP ETF, considering Gemini's recent approval as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) in France and its role as a custodian for VanEck’s newly launched Spot Bitcoin ETF. 

Related
Satoshi-Era Ethereum Wallet Suddenly Awakens

Similarly, many members of the XRP community compared the current posts to those from August 2023, which were followed by Gemini relisting XRP on its exchange. 

The community is abuzz with the expectation that Gemini’s recent approval in France might lead to further expansion of XRP trading options.

Gemini's evolving stance on XRP

Gemini's recent positive tone towards XRP marks a significant shift from its previous stance. The exchange, co-founded by the Winklevoss twins, has been historically critical of XRP

In 2020, the twins engaged in a public spat with XRP advocates, leading Tyler Winklevoss to label some as "dumb" trolls.

 This acrimonious history makes the current developments more noteworthy. 

Gemini's listing of XRP in August 2023, which allows trading in various currency pairs including USD, GBP, and EUR, followed a favorable ruling in the Ripple v. SEC case. 

#XRP News #Gemini News #Cryptocurrency exchange
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Mysterious 420 Billion Shiba Inu Transfer Occurs as SHIB Price Aims at $0.00001
2024/01/22 09:41
Mysterious 420 Billion Shiba Inu Transfer Occurs as SHIB Price Aims at $0.00001
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ethereum (ETH) Faces Serious Bug; Here's Who Might Be Affected
2024/01/22 09:41
Ethereum (ETH) Faces Serious Bug; Here's Who Might Be Affected
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image XRP in Epic Correction Mode: Watch These 3 Catalysts for Growth
2024/01/22 09:41
XRP in Epic Correction Mode: Watch These 3 Catalysts for Growth
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

ChainGPT Chaingpt Facilitates the Launch of the GT Protocol, Bringing AI-Powered Auto-Trading to Crypto
Nuvo Unveils Nuscription: Revolutionizing Blockchain Trading
U-Hack: The Web3 University Hackathon Series
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Mysterious 420 Billion Shiba Inu Transfer Occurs as SHIB Price Aims at $0.00001
Ethereum (ETH) Faces Serious Bug; Here's Who Might Be Affected
XRP in Epic Correction Mode: Watch These 3 Catalysts for Growth
Show all