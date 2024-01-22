Satoshi-Era Ethereum Wallet Suddenly Awakens

Advertisement

A dormant Ethereum wallet from the Satoshi era has recently come to life. Whale Alert, a popular tracker of large-scale cryptocurrency transactions, reported that a pre-mine address containing 133 Ethereum (ETH), valued at approximately $329,492, has been activated after lying dormant for 8.5 years. This unexpected activity has stirred considerable interest in the crypto community, given the long inactivity of the wallet.

Revival of ancient Ethereum addresses

The recent activation of this Satoshi-era Ethereum wallet is not an isolated incident. Over the past few months, several dormant pre-mine Ethereum addresses have been reactivated. For instance, Whale Alert reported on Jan. 14 that a wallet with 200 ETH (worth $506,140) resumed activity after 8.5 years.

Similar awakenings were noted on Dec. 23, 2023, with a wallet containing 11,640 ETH ($26.5 million) becoming active after 8.4 years, and on Oct. 21, 2023, a wallet with 2,000 ETH ($3.2 million) reactivated after 8.2 years.

These reactivations have sparked discussions and speculations within the cryptocurrency community, as they represent significant movements within the Ethereum blockchain.

Potential reasons

The activation of these pre-mine Ethereum addresses is particularly noteworthy because Ethereum was obscure during its early years. Pre-mine addresses refer to wallets containing cryptocurrencies that were mined before the public launch of the blockchain.

The sudden activation of such wallets, dormant for nearly a decade, raises questions about the motives behind these transactions. Speculation ranges from owners regaining access to lost keys, to strategic financial moves influenced by the current market dynamics.

The re-emergence of these wallets could also be linked to long-term holders (often called "HODLers" in the crypto world) deciding to cash in on their investments or diversify their portfolios in response to the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

However, such transactions are usually too small to potentially impact the liquidity and price volatility of ETH.