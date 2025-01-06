Advertisement
AD

    Garlinghouse: Ripple Owns More Than $100 Billion Worth of XRP

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ripple now owns more than $100 billion worth of XRP after the token's tremendous rally
    Mon, 6/01/2025 - 20:20
    A
    A
    A
    Garlinghouse: Ripple Owns More Than $100 Billion Worth of XRP
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    During a recent interview with Devin Ryan, director of financial technology research at JMP Securities, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse stated that Ripple owns more than $100 billion worth of XRP tokens. 

    "The total value of the XRP we own now exceeds $100 billion," he said. 

    He believes that this should be taken into account when determining the company's valuation.  

    HOT Stories
    Garlinghouse: Ripple Owns More Than $100 Billion Worth of XRP
    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Is Buying More Bitcoin Amid Massive Rally
    Stellar (XLM) Nears Shiba Inu in Market Ranking Amid 35% Surge
    Mike McGlone Likens DOGE And ‘Unlimited Supply Cryptos’ to ‘Dot-Com Bubble’

    Ripple has been trading in the secondary private markets at a significant discount to net asset value, according to Garlinghouse.  

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Surges 2,000% in Key Metric
    Sun, 01/05/2025 - 08:11
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Surges 2,000% in Key Metric
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    In early 2024, Reuters reported that Ripple had a valuation of roughly $11 billion after buying back nearly $300 million worth of shares. However, according to Garlinghouse, this projected valuation is "very outdated." 

    "I think it's safe to assume that the $11 billion is very outdated at this point," he said. 

    At the same time, the Ripple boss seemingly questioned MicroStrategy's sky-high premium to NAV. However, he also added that he was not "anti-MicroStrategy," wishing the company "massive success."  

    Not going public 

    There has been speculation about Ripple's potential initial public offering (IPO) for years. However, Garlinghouse has clarified that the company did not prioritize going public since made little sense during the previous SEC administration.   

    "Ripple has been in a position where we have not prioritized going public," he said. As noted by Garlinghouse, this did not make sense in the previous SEC administration.

    The winds have changed 

    Garlinghouse has predicted that Ripple will continue to be the go-to blockchain infrastructure company for financial institutions. 

    Related
    Ripple Mints 600,000 RLUSD Tokens Ahead of Attestation Report
    Fri, 01/03/2025 - 20:45
    Ripple Mints 600,000 RLUSD Tokens Ahead of Attestation Report
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    He has added that there is "tremendous demand" for the company's custody solutions. 

    Moreover, there is also a lot of excitement surrounding Ripple USD (RLUSD).

    Now that anti-crypto SEC Chair Gensler is leaving the agency, Ripple has experienced growing demand over the past few weeks, which Garlinghouse says is a "bit exhausting."

    As reported by U.Today, the vast majority of Ripple's current job offers are in the U.S., which is a dramatic change compared to a year ago. 

    "I think we find ourselves in a really good place," Garlinghouse added.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ripple News #XRP News #Brad Garlinghouse
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 6, 2025 - 18:09
    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Is Buying More Bitcoin Amid Massive Rally
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Jan 6, 2025 - 16:38
    140,000,000 Dogecoin (DOGE) Absorbed Overnight in Epic Whale Bullish Activity
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    New Meme Coin Wall Street Pepe Raises $42M for Trading Community Platform
    Whale's Rolling Window: Vegan Altcoin Season?
    BloFin Achieves Major Milestones in 2024: Strengthening Trust and Advancing Toward the Top of the Industry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Garlinghouse: Ripple Owns More Than $100 Billion Worth of XRP
    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Is Buying More Bitcoin Amid Massive Rally
    140,000,000 Dogecoin (DOGE) Absorbed Overnight in Epic Whale Bullish Activity
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD