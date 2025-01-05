Advertisement
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Surges 2,000% in Key Metric

    Alex Dovbnya
    RLUSD has recorded an enormous increase in trading volume
    Sun, 5/01/2025 - 8:11
    Ripple USD (RLUSD), the recently launched stablecoin product of enterprise blockchain company Ripple, has logged a whopping 2,000% increase in trading volume, according to data provided by cryptocurrency ranking website CoinMarketCap. 

    The token's total trading volume stands at $611 million, which makes it the fourth most-traded stablecoin product despite the fact that it has a market cap of just $53 million. 

    Some social media users have questioned the accuracy of the data since it is unlikely that RLUSD would be able to gain so much traction within a short period of time. 

    In fact, Bullish, a cryptocurrency trading platform backed by PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, accounts for more than 96% of the entire 24-hour trading volume. As reported by U.Today, the exchange listed six pairs with this stablecoin last week. 

    Vet, a validator on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), has noted that the volume recorded by the RLUSD/USD pair appears to be excessively high on the Bullish exchange. Moreover, the pair has low liquidity, which means that only a few large players are responsible for such staggering numbers. 

    That said, he has also suggested that this staggering trading volume might be driven by Ripple products instead of ordinary users. "It's the fact that it's hard to distinguish between what's driven by Ripple products and normal users," he said. 

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple minted another 600,000 tokens on Friday. 

    This January, the company is also expected to release an attestation report that will show the breakdown of the assets that are backing the RLUSD stablecoin. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ripple News #RLUSD
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

