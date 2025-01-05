Advertisement
    Ripple Goes on Hiring Spree in U.S.

    Alex Dovbnya
    According to Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, the lion's share of the company's new job offers are US-based
    Sun, 5/01/2025 - 18:43
    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has revealed that 75% of the company's open job offers are in the U.S. 

    This is a stunning reversal compared to the previous years, during which the enterprise blockchain company conducted the majority of hiring abroad. 

    As of now, Ripple has 31 job openings in San Francisco and New York, with most of them being within the engineering sector. 

    Garlinghouse claims that SEC Chair Gary Gensler "froze" its business opportunities at home for years. 

    On the cusp of the SEC lawsuit that was filed in December 2020, Ripple considered its global headquarters outside the U.S. Ripple's Garlinghouse also claimed that 95% of the company's customers were not from the U.S. during an interview with CNN's Julia Chatterley. 

    However, it ultimately decided to stay in its home country despite regulatory hostility and legal issues. 

    In 2022, Garlinghouse said that the company was operating as if it had already lost by hiring more people outside of the U.S. 

    Ripple executives have repeatedly criticized the SEC for harming the cryptocurrency industry. 

    In 2023, the Ripple boss revealed that the company was still doing a whopping 80% of its hiring outside the U.S. 

    However, now that Gensler has confirmed his departure, the company has started a hiring spree on its home turf. 

    Cryptocurrency-friendly libertarian Paul Atkins, who previously served as an SEC commissioner, is expected to spearhead the agency after Gensler. 

