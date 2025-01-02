Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ripple will be increasingly focused on real-world utility, according to Garlinghouse
    Thu, 2/01/2025 - 6:10
    Ripple CEO Says He's 'Excited' for 2025
    Cover image via U.Today
    Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple's chief executive officer, has stated that he is "excited" for 2025.

    "Excited for the year ahead! Momentum and increased focus on real world utility continues to build," he said on social media earlier today.

    Ripple's big 2024

    It is worth noting that 2024 was a landmark year for Ripple despite the company's legal battle with the SEC.

    In February, it announced the acquisition of Standard Custody in order to obtain a much-coveted U.S. charter.

    In April, Ripple announced its foray into the stablecoin sector, aiming to chip away at the market dominance of such major players as Tether and Circe.

    In November, the company took a victory lap after SEC Chair Gary Gensler, the crypto industry's biggest nemesis, announced his resignation.

    The Ripple-affiliated XRP token then started occupying headlines after its price skyrocketed that month.

    Following XRP's enormous rally, Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen reportedly added more than $6 billion to his net worth in the fourth quarter of the year.

    In December, the company officially launched the RLUSD stablecoin after months of anticipation.

    XRP flips Tether (USDT) again

    In the meantime, the Ripple-affiliated XRP token has now surpassed the flagship USDT stablecoin by market capitalization.

    The token's market cap currently stands at $137 billion after XRP experienced a double-digit rally on the very first day of the year.

    As reported by U.Today, XRP experienced tremendous gains in tandem with Stellar (XLM).

    In 2025, the token is likely to benefit from such catalysts as the possible approval of spot ETFs and a friendlier regulatory environment.

