FreeWoly (FWO) Set to Challenge Supremacy of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Meme Coins Segment

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

A new project is setting the bar for creativity with the upcoming debut of its play-to-earn game as a meme coin project. In recent times the meme coin environment has never experienced such growth in the crypto space.

Today, everyone's attention seems to be captivated by the metaverse. The potential for this new category is endless with the increasing launch of a nonfungible tokens (NFT) and blockchain-based play-to-earn tokenomics games.

There are already more than 1 billion active gamers globally in the current gaming ecosystem, and that number is expected to rise steadily. This was caused by the improved play-to-earn project, the growth of NFTs, and the chance to exchange in-game rewards in the crypto market. Play-to-earn games can now develop through the sharing economy without losing their value or experience.

After Dogecoin’s early burst at the beginning of last year, the number of new meme coins is increasing. Also, the value of Shiba Inu has increased by over 1000% in recent months until we hit the bear market. Meme coins are currently emerging as the preferred token for P2E game projects.

Ads

FreeWoly (FWO) intends to adopt a similar model to reward its players, token holders, and community members. This article will explore all the goodies that the newest ultimate memecoin, FreeWoly, has to offer the cryptocurrency market.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

In 2013, Dogecoin (DOGE) was created as a joke. Its developers decided to build an asset-based on a dog meme. They believed that the world of Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies was too serious. Since then, Dogecoin (DOGE) has developed and turned into a valuable cryptocurrency asset for holders.

Elon Musk, a maverick businessman and millionaire, popularized Dogecoin (DOGE), which is now regarded as the king of the meme cryptocurrency ecosystem. The growth of the meme coin market was significantly influenced by the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. DOGE broke out at 73 cents, and it climbed to nearly $1 in value.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) launched in 2020 and quickly gained popularity for its decentralized community development. SHIB is an Ethereum-based token that has grown to be a highly potential asset and has given its earliest investors huge profits.

The SHIB token plays a key role as a means of exchange which is the most noticeable part of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Users of Shiba Inu can lend money, stake, and generate passive income from periodic fees affiliated with smart contracts.

The ShibaSwap ecosystem provides several practical services, such as NFTs and a decentralized network.

FreeWoly (FWO)

FreeWoly (FWO) is a new meme coin initiative that has a highly enjoyable augmented reality play-to-earn (P2E) game concept. The P2E model is intended to make the game entertaining, exciting, and rewarding while also providing financial profits. The FWoly meme coin will power the FreeWoly ecosystem.

FWO is an innovative cross between Pokemon Go and Farmville games. The FreeWoly game is designed to assist Woly, a cute little sheep, in building and running a successful farm as well as exploring the outside world safely. Players can earn crypto that can be swapped for real money outside of the ecosystem by playing the FreeWoly game. Earnings come in the form of FWO meme coins.

In the game, each animal has its special NFT that can be exchanged with other players. Rarer species with distinctive traits are more valued and will fetch higher token worth. The FreeWoly token is a hybrid token that is designed as a meme coin but is supported by tokenomics and an NFT-based ecosystem.

The FWO ecosystem will feature a marketplace where people may trade the NFT animals or even sell their farms in exchange for tokens.

Presale: http://farm.freewoly.io/

Website: http://freewoly.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/FreeWolyOfficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/freewoly