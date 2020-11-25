"Free Bitcoin" Now Available to eBay Users

Crypto-focused shopping app Lolli has teamed up with ecommerce corporation eBay to offer “free” Bitcoin rewards to its 127 million users.

The app users can earn one percent back on every purchase they make on one of the most popular online marketplaces in the world.

The shopping frenzy of Black Friday

The announcement comes just a few days away from Black Friday, the day of the year for bargain-hungry shoppers. During this week, the shopping frenzy is already in full swing, with many major ecommerce platforms, including eBay, offering generous discounts.



In his statement, Lolli CEO Alex Adelman underscores the importance of this integration for making Bitcoin more accessible:

eBay made online shopping more accessible to the world for the past 25 years. Today, we are proud to partner and make bitcoin more accessible to those users and continue our mission of furthering bitcoin education and adoption.

Lolli claims that it offers its highest rates to date during this shopping season as it expects November its best month to date in terms of earnings.

Image by blog.lolli.com

The San Jose-based company is the latest high-profile addition to Lolli’s impressive list of partners. As reported by U.Today, the startup renewed its collaboration with South Korean electronics behemoth Samsung earlier this month.

The original Bitcoin exchange is not keen on crypto

Last May, there was a rumor about eBay could start accepting crypto based on a leaked ad, which was later denied by the popular auction site. Crypto is also not part of its payments strategy.

However, considering PayPal’s pivot to crypto, its owner might be the next major company to open its arms to Bitcoin.

During the cryptocurrency’s early days, eBay was a hotbed for trading fiat for digital currencies but many people were getting scammed since there were no safeguards to secure transactions.