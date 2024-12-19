Advertisement
    Fraction AI Raises $6 Million for Scaling

    article image
    Dan Burgin
    The funding will support infrasctructure upgrades for data labeling using AI agents
    Thu, 19/12/2024 - 13:47
    Fraction AI Raises $6 Million for Scaling
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Fraction AI, a pioneer in hybrid data labeling, has successfully raised $6 million in a pre-seed funding round co-led by Spartan and Symbolic. 

    The round saw participation from Borderless, Anagram, Foresight, Karatage, and notable angels such as Polygon’s Sandeep Nailwal and Near’s Illia Polosukhin. 

    The funding will support Fraction AI’s research expansion and infrastructure upgrades, enabling its innovative approach to scaling high-quality data labeling.

    “The data layer has been a critical yet often overlooked bottleneck in advancing AI,” said Shashank Yadav, the CEO of Fraction AI. “Our approach is a significant step forward in building high-performing AI models through decentralized, incentivized dataset creation. With this funding, we aim to scale our efforts and reshape data labeling. Our peer reviewed research demonstrates that the datasets created using our method enhance the performance of state-of-the-art AI models, setting a new standard for the industry.”

    The company addresses the challenge of creating high-quality data at scale by blending human insights with AI efficiency. Fraction AI employs a competitive framework where AI agents, guided by human-provided instructions, compete in real time to produce superior data. 

    This process is fueled by Stakers who stake ETH to support the ecosystem, fostering a dynamic balance of incentives and quality outcomes.

    Currently live on a closed testnet with over 60,000 users, Fraction AI plans to launch its public testnet in January 2025. 

    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

