FLOKI to Be Listed on Another Top Exchange, Here's What's Happening to Floki Inu Price

Trading support for popular Shiba Inu rival FLOKI to be added by top 26 crypto exchange

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

SHIB rival Floki Inu continues to score new listings on major crypto exchanges. After a spree of recent listings, another large trading platform has announced the upcoming listing of this popular meme coin, BitForex. This exchange is ranked 26th on the CoinMarketCap scale.

Still, the meme coin's price remains in the red zone as the coin is trading at $0.00003778, showing an almost 3% decline during the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

New listing for FLOKI after several others made recently

BitForex announced that on March 27, it will enable FLOKI deposits, withdrawals and trading. Through this centralized exchange (CEX), the meme coin will gain exposure to its vast user base of more than six million in over 200 countries around the world.

Three days ago, FLOKI scored a listing on another major exchange, which boasts a user base of over 80 million users — Crypto.com.

In March, FLOKI support was also added by Bitpanda, DigiFinex, the largest crypto exchange in India WazirX and several others. Major crypto platform Huobi already offers FLOKI futures to its customers.

David Gokhshtein says he will spend FLOKI on groceries

Two weeks ago, crypto enthusiast and founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein surprised his followers by tweeting that he is going to spend his SHIB and FLOKI bags on grocery purchases, obviously having a laugh.

Gokhshtein is known as a long-term supporter of meme coins, and he holds bags of Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and FLOKI. Recently, he stood up to meme crypto critics, telling them that meme coins have helped a lot of people on Twitter to "make bank."

Earlier this week, he jokingly tweeted that as soon as SHIB reached the much-awaited $0.01 level, he would just shut down his Twitter account. Prior to that, he stated that when Shiba Inu spikes to $0.01, he would dump his SHIB bags.