Floki (FLOKI) Scores New Exchange Listing, Here's Price Reaction

Tue, 06/20/2023 - 13:06
Tomiwabold Olajide
Floki has scored new futures listing
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Floki (FLOKI) just secured a new exchange listing. WOO X, a professional trading platform, is set to list Floki Futures.

Floki has scored a new futures listing, as the FLOKI-PERP pair is set to go live on WOOX, the centralized exchange (CEX) of WOO Network, a deep liquidity network incubated by Kronos Research.

WOO X is WOO Network's primary product, offering centralized finance (CeFi) trading services. The exchange boasts low-fee trading and deep liquidity. Thus, the listing of Floki futures is expected to boost its exposure. It also hopes to increase Floki's market liquidity and aid its adoption.

Earlier in the month, Floki scored a new listing on Bitci, one of the top cryptocurrency exchanges in Turkey with over five million registered customers.

As Floki extends its reach into a new market, the listing on Bitci remains a huge step forward. Turkish users will now be able to buy FLOKI directly using Turkish Lira as a result of the listing.

At the very beginning of June, Floki announced the beginning of its strategic marketing partnership with Binance Pay, where customers will receive rewards to make purchases of at least $1 worth of goods from approved Binance Marketplace merchants.

Around the same time, the team disclosed that FLOKI could be used to make purchases on AliExpress, a well-known international e-commerce website.

FLOKI price action

Despite a slew of positive listings achieved so far, FLOKI continues to trade in a lackluster fashion, corresponding with general market conditions. A growing U.S. regulatory crackdown has resulted in dismal market conditions in recent weeks.

After dipping to lows of $0.0000179 on June 10, FLOKI has been constrained in a tight trading range. At the time of writing, FLOKI was marginally higher in the last 24 hours at $0.000021.

About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

