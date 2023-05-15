Floki (FLOKI) Secures Three New Exchange Listings, Price Reacts

Mon, 05/15/2023 - 15:55
Tomiwabold Olajide
Floki (FLOKI) continues to attract exchange listings
In the last 24 hours, dog-themed cryptocurrency Floki has seen three new exchange listings. Recently, UAE-based crypto exchange ABX Exchange announced FLOKI's listing.

FLOKI has been listed on the ABX spot market via the FLOKI/USDT trading pair. Deposits, trading and withdrawals commenced at 6.30 a.m. UTC on May 15.

Second, Australia-based crypto exchange Hotcoin has just listed FLOKI via the FLOKI/USDT trading pair. Trading in FLOKI is expected to commence on May 15 at 6:00 p.m. (GMT+8).

According to the FLOKI team, the listing would boost FLOKI's visibility as Hotcoin remains a popular exchange of choice for over five million users.

Third, FLOKI is now listed on Coins.ph, CoinsPro Philippines' biggest and most recognized crypto exchange. Users will now be able to trade FLOKI directly with PHP on Coins.ph's Coins Pro.

Floki, a meme coin based on Elon Musk's actual dog, continues to gain visibility, notably after its recent Binance listing.

Related
Floki (FLOKI) Jumps 12% as It Scores Major Exchange Listing: Details

Recently, FLOKI revealed the details of its big partnership with the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), for the ITTF World Table Tennis Championship Finals scheduled for May 20-28 in Durban, South Africa.

According to the partnership, Floki will get a slot for advertising at all matches, global press releases, and its brand will appear on all WTT digital platforms as well. The team notes that this partnership will give FLOKI exposure to 500 million people.

On the other hand, the FLOKI price has maintained a neutral reaction to the slew of listings the token is currently seeing. After rising nearly 40% shortly after its Binance listing, FLOKI posted dull price action and is currently marginally down in the last 24 hours to $0.00003536.

