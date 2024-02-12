Advertisement
AD

Flare (FLR) Rebounds 7% on XRP Integration News

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
XRP is coming to Flare Network, update that pushed FLR price higher
Mon, 12/02/2024 - 9:18
Flare (FLR) Rebounds 7% on XRP Integration News
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Flare (FLR) is on a bullish rampage today after news of the integration of XRP on its network was shared by its cofounder, Hugo Philion. At the time of writing, the price of FLR has jumped by 7.1% in the past 24 hours to $0.03175. The price recorded as much as 10% growth over the weekend as bulls weighed in the impact of XRP on the protocol.

Advertisement
FLR 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Related
Ripple Grabs 100 Million XRP at Pivotal Moment for XRP Price

Despite its close association with Ripple Labs, FLR and XRP have no unique ways to interoperate, a long overdue integration issue that Philion and his team are now determined to solve. Taking to his official X page, Philion noted that "FXRP will enable XRP to come to Flare and also other ecosystems through LayerCake."

FXRP will serve as a form of wrapped XRP on the Flare network and amplify the moves of the protocol to bring flexibility to its community of developers. With the LayerCake protocol, Flare developers can now create dApps that will connect users with other broader ecosystems, bringing in the versatility that can truly showcase the uniqueness of the innovation of the oracle provider.

While the exact timeline of the integration was not revealed by Philion, the anticipation has already generated massive excitement in the community.

The XRP advantage

In reality, Flare Network is an independent ecosystem that serves the broader digital currency ecosystem. However, a linkup with XRP comes at a very strategic time when the cryptocurrency is undergoing intense evolution.

Related
Ripple-Linked Flare (FLR) Becomes Only Top 100 Crypto With Double-Digit Gains

Since Judge Analisa Torres declared the coin a nonsecurity last July, XRP is now the only altcoin officially recognized by law as a nonsecurity. Notably, the SEC still has pending legal battles that have labeled the majority of the top tokens as investment contracts. This gives Flare a very good hedge if it completes the XRP integration.

According to Philion, the integration will allow Flare to serve decentralized data to Hooks-enabled protocols on the XRP Ledger.

#Flare Network
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Ethereum's (ETH) Last Hope Gone? ERC404 Volumes Plummets
2024/02/12 09:15
Ethereum's (ETH) Last Hope Gone? ERC404 Volumes Plummets
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple Grabs 100 Million XRP at Pivotal Moment for XRP Price
2024/02/12 09:15
Ripple Grabs 100 Million XRP at Pivotal Moment for XRP Price
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) No Longer Top 10 Coin
2024/02/12 09:15
Dogecoin (DOGE) No Longer Top 10 Coin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Rabbit Swap Introduces Innovative Cross-Chain Swap Solution
Unveiling The Dragons: The World's First Token Amulets
Aptos Ecosystem Summit Marks Historic Global Gathering for Web3 Innovation and Collaboration
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Flare (FLR) Rebounds 7% on XRP Integration News
Ethereum's (ETH) Last Hope Gone? ERC404 Volumes Plummets
Ripple Grabs 100 Million XRP at Pivotal Moment for XRP Price
Show all