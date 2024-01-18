Advertisement
Ripple-Linked Flare (FLR) Becomes Only Top 100 Crypto With Double-Digit Gains

article image
Vladislav Sopov
As cryptocurrency segment takes breath after short-lived ETF-inspired rally, Flare's FLR becomes top performer in CoinMarketCap's top 100
Thu, 18/01/2024 - 17:30
Cover image via www.freepik.com
The aggregated market capitalization of CoinMarketCap-tracked cryptocurrencies loses 0.3%, while almost all of the top 20 assets are in red. Despite this fact, Ripple-associated Flare (FLR) sees its token expanding its upsurge.

Flare (FLR) soars by 10% in last 24 hours

Today, on Jan. 18, 2024, FLR, a core native token of high-performance L1 Flare, is up by over 10%. In the last 24 hours, its price surged from $0.02056 to $0.02232 on major spot exchanges. Trading volume prints a whopping 60% increase.

FLR token adds 10% in 24 hours
Image by CoinMarketCap

Seven hours ago, at around 1:00 p.m. UTC, the price briefly jumped to $0.024, which is the highest level since late May 2023.

As covered by U.Today earlier, the ongoing upsurge of Flare (FLR) cryptocurrency's price is associated with major partnerships it scored in the infrastructure segment.

Ripple Ally Flare (FLR) Jumps 20%, Here Are Two Reasons

Three days ago, the protocol onboarded Google Cloud as an infrastructure provider to validate the network and contribute to the Flare Time Series Oracle.

Besides that, the team of Flare (FLR) excited the community by a solid staking ratio update. In the last two weeks, Flare (FLR) enthusiasts injected almost 1 billion FLR in staking mechanisms, which is equal to a 33% increase.

Ripple-backed FLR on Binance?

"Chinese Polygon" Coinflux (FLUX) and industry-leading NFT marketplace Blur (BLUR) are also seeing their tokens surging amid the paltry performance of large-caps.

At the same time, community enthusiasts are discussing the possibility of FLR asset being listed by Binance (BNB), the world's largest crypto exchange.

Some of them are sure that Binance (BNB) might list FLR as it is popular on other L1 CEXes. As of printing time, over 50% of FLR trading volume is processed by Gate.io, OKX and KuCoin.

article image
Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

