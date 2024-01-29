Ripple CTO Weighs In on New Governance Proposal

Advertisement

Ripple's Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz has clarified his stance on a new governance proposal for the XRPL Foundation.

In a series of posts, Schwartz stressed the importance of community input on the proposal, which he described as a "straw man" designed to stimulate open dialogue and gather diverse suggestions.

Community-driven evolution

The Ripple CTO underlined that the proposal aims to enhance the transparency and democratic process of XRPL governance, asserting that it does not require permission to be presented, as any member of the community has the right to contribute ideas.

In his public endorsement of David Fuelling's proposal, Schwartz stressed the proposal’s intent to make XRPL governance more transparent and inclusive.

The suggested changes are poised to foster a more democratic framework, inviting the community to actively participate in the evolution of the Foundation.

Addressing the community's concerns

In his recent post, Fuelling addressed the XRPL community's concerns regarding the timing and motivation behind his proposal to revamp the governance structure of the XRPL Foundation. Fuelling explained that his proposal was driven by a long-observed sentiment within the community for a more impactful voice in XRPL's affairs.

By proposing changes within the XRPLF, he aims to adhere more closely to the principles of decentralization and democratic organization. Fuelling clarified that his proposal was not a critique but a personal vision to build on the Foundation’s existing structure, proposing a clearer membership model and sustainable funding mechanisms.

Fuelling's vision extends to transforming the XRPLF into a more inclusive and member-governed entity. His proposal, which he shared with XRPL Foundation leaders and developers before going public, seeks to engage the community in a transparent dialogue rather than private deliberations.

Despite some concerns raised over the proposal's implications, Fuelling maintains that the aim is to enable sustainable funding for the Foundation without compromising its integrity. He calls for a collective effort to refine the proposal, ensuring it aligns with the community’s ethos and the purpose of the XRPL Foundation.