Advertisement
AD

Ripple CTO Weighs In on New Governance Proposal

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple CTO David Schwartz has publicly endorsed a new proposal for the XRPL Foundation's governance structure
Mon, 29/01/2024 - 8:00
Ripple CTO Weighs In on New Governance Proposal
Cover image via youtu.be
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Ripple's Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz has clarified his stance on a new governance proposal for the XRPL Foundation.   

In a series of posts, Schwartz stressed the importance of community input on the proposal, which he described as a "straw man" designed to stimulate open dialogue and gather diverse suggestions. 

Community-driven evolution 

The Ripple CTO underlined that the proposal aims to enhance the transparency and democratic process of XRPL governance, asserting that it does not require permission to be presented, as any member of the community has the right to contribute ideas.

In his public endorsement of David Fuelling's proposal, Schwartz stressed the proposal’s intent to make XRPL governance more transparent and inclusive. 

Related
Bitcoin to Become Native Currency for AI Agents, Former Meta Exec Predicts

The suggested changes are poised to foster a more democratic framework, inviting the community to actively participate in the evolution of the Foundation. 

Addressing the community's concerns 

In his recent post, Fuelling addressed the XRPL community's concerns regarding the timing and motivation behind his proposal to revamp the governance structure of the XRPL Foundation. Fuelling explained that his proposal was driven by a long-observed sentiment within the community for a more impactful voice in XRPL's affairs. 

By proposing changes within the XRPLF, he aims to adhere more closely to the principles of decentralization and democratic organization. Fuelling clarified that his proposal was not a critique but a personal vision to build on the Foundation’s existing structure, proposing a clearer membership model and sustainable funding mechanisms.

Fuelling's vision extends to transforming the XRPLF into a more inclusive and member-governed entity. His proposal, which he shared with XRPL Foundation leaders and developers before going public, seeks to engage the community in a transparent dialogue rather than private deliberations. 

Despite some concerns raised over the proposal's implications, Fuelling maintains that the aim is to enable sustainable funding for the Foundation without compromising its integrity. He calls for a collective effort to refine the proposal, ensuring it aligns with the community’s ethos and the purpose of the XRPL Foundation.

#Ripple News #CTO
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Shibarium: Thousands of Projects to Join L2 Network With Numerous Partnerships – SHIB Rep
2024/01/29 11:04
Shibarium: Thousands of Projects to Join L2 Network With Numerous Partnerships – SHIB Rep
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image China's Financial Giant Files First-Ever Bitcoin Spot ETF Application in Hong Kong
2024/01/29 11:04
China's Financial Giant Files First-Ever Bitcoin Spot ETF Application in Hong Kong
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image $1 Million Bitcoin Advocate Samson Mow Names Key BTC Price Indicators
2024/01/29 10:07
$1 Million Bitcoin Advocate Samson Mow Names Key BTC Price Indicators
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Icon World Token Presale & App Launching for Icon World Fan Tokens!
Singapore Traders Fair and Blockchain Festival 2024: A Game-Changing Blend of Finance and Blockchain at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
Aleph.im launches Twentysix Cloud: An enhanced marketplace for Decentralized Cloud Computing
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shibarium: Thousands of Projects to Join L2 Network With Numerous Partnerships – SHIB Rep
China's Financial Giant Files First-Ever Bitcoin Spot ETF Application in Hong Kong
$1 Million Bitcoin Advocate Samson Mow Names Key BTC Price Indicators
Show all