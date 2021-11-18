Flare Community NFTs Go Live on Songbird: Details

Representatives of Flare community share details of its first NFT drop on Songbird

The first batch of non-fungible tokens released by the community of passionate supporters of Flare (FLR) blockchain is now for sale on its "sister chain," Songbird (SGB).

Flare Community's collection released on best FTSO website

According to the announcement shared on the community-driven account of Flare (FLR) supporters, they released an exclusive collection of non-fungible tokens.

#FlareCommunity #NFT Collection now on #Songbird!



I've been getting many questions about the FC collection which has just launched on the @BestFTSO website.



In this thread I'm going to tell you everything you need to know about the airdrops / utility!



🧵[THREAD] pic.twitter.com/odcM8vzD15 November 18, 2021

Digital collectibles are now offered on the official website of Flare Time Series Oracle Best FTSO. On Flare Network, FTSOs work hand in hand with validators, broadcasting price data to the network.

The collection includes 10 unique items created by digital artist NFT Riddler. Each NFT is designed to commemorate 10,000 followers of Flare's official YouTube channel.

An item, "NFT 10," was minted to memorialize the 10,000 milestone, "NFT 20" refers to the 20,000 milestone and so on. Thus, the "NFT 100" card will be minted when the channel surpasses 100,000 subscribers.

Flare and Songbird host multiple NFT initiatives

The design of this drop allows the holder of every NFT to receive all of the following NFTs for free. For instance, an owner of "NFT 50" will receive "NFT 60," "NFT 70" and three remaining cards.

The first enthusiasts who will get all 10 NFTs will be eligible for bonus NFT distribution. Flare Community's NFTs on Ethereum can be seamlessly moved to Songbird.

As covered by U.Today previously, the Flare Finance DeFi ecosystem released 7,777 DeLorean-themed NFTs to celebrate its technical progress in September 2021.