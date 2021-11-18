lumenswap_lottery
Flare Community NFTs Go Live on Songbird: Details

News
Thu, 11/18/2021 - 15:58
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Representatives of Flare community share details of its first NFT drop on Songbird
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

The first batch of non-fungible tokens released by the community of passionate supporters of Flare (FLR) blockchain is now for sale on its "sister chain," Songbird (SGB).

Flare Community's collection released on best FTSO website

According to the announcement shared on the community-driven account of Flare (FLR) supporters, they released an exclusive collection of non-fungible tokens.

Digital collectibles are now offered on the official website of Flare Time Series Oracle Best FTSO. On Flare Network, FTSOs work hand in hand with validators, broadcasting price data to the network.

The collection includes 10 unique items created by digital artist NFT Riddler. Each NFT is designed to commemorate 10,000 followers of Flare's official YouTube channel.

An item, "NFT 10," was minted to memorialize the 10,000 milestone, "NFT 20" refers to the 20,000 milestone and so on. Thus, the "NFT 100" card will be minted when the channel surpasses 100,000 subscribers.

Flare and Songbird host multiple NFT initiatives

The design of this drop allows the holder of every NFT to receive all of the following NFTs for free. For instance, an owner of "NFT 50" will receive "NFT 60," "NFT 70" and three remaining cards.

The first enthusiasts who will get all 10 NFTs will be eligible for bonus NFT distribution. Flare Community's NFTs on Ethereum can be seamlessly moved to Songbird.

Flare Finance to Release 7777 DeLorean NFTs, Here's Why This Is Important for Its Community

As covered by U.Today previously, the Flare Finance DeFi ecosystem released 7,777 DeLorean-themed NFTs to celebrate its technical progress in September 2021.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

