FinCrip Protocol (FCP) Address Major Challenges of Solana (SOL), Chiliz (CHZ) Communities

The frequent launch of crypto projects push creativity and fosters innovation in the crypto ecosystem. While some of these projects will be top performers, others will not. Good crypto traders and investors can decipher real crypto projects from rug pulls. They look out for two key things when determining the long-term potential of crypto projects. These factors are the development team and the token's utility.

Image by Freepic

If you are considering picking crypto tokens, then focus on the above mentioned factors. Those factors determine which coins can stand the test of time and make you good money. If we are being factual, there aren't many of such projects. Anyways, we'd be analysing three crypto protocols, i.e. Solana (SOL), Chiliz (CHZ) and FinCrip Protocol (FCP).

Solana (SOL)

Solana is a cryptocurrency project that's designed to improve the offerings of Ethereum. While the Ethereum blockchain is renowned as being the best location to host decentralized applications, it has become slow and expensive for crypto users. This cryptocurrency project is designed to be able to process transactions quickly. Solana was launched in 2017. Since that time, it has grown to be one of the largest tokens based on market cap.

Like Ethereum, Solana has the capacity to process smart contracts and use them to support decentralized applications. Solana is a competitive marketplace and there are many reasons why any developer would like to be a part of it. Solana is able to process as many as 65,000 transactions per second due to a unique proof-of-history. This unique algorithm is effective at confirming transactions without interfering with each other. Also, Solana is an open-source project which means that it runs on a programmable blockchain and can easily be improved. SOL is the native token of this blockchain.

Chiliz (CHZ)

You see, first-generation cryptocurrencies were designed to support the transfer of digital assets and as a store of value. They were general-purpose replacements for regular currencies, such as Euros, Dollars, etc. However, the blockchain is able to offer plenty more things, and that's what Chiliz is all about.

Chiliz is an innovative next-generation platform that aims to bring sports and sports fans closer together. CHZ is the native token of this socios fan engagement platform. This socios fan engagement platform is designed to allow sport fans purchase branded non-fungible tokens. By doing this, they show their support for sports stars, teams and entertainers. The main purpose of the CHZ token is to support activities on the NFT marketplace. As a result, this token has a unique utility that protects it from the unpredictable volatility of the cryptocurrency market. There's a maximum supply of 8,888,888,888 CHZ tokens.

FinCrip Protocol (FCP)

FinCrip Protocol cryptocurrency plans to blur the lines between the real and virtual world. By leveraging blockchain technology, this network protocol allows users to buy, sell and trade metaverse assets.

Image by Unsplash

A unique thing about FinCrip is that it will allow users to relate with the blockchain in distinct ways. No experience will be the same. Using FinCrip's protocol, users are able to buy futuristic products and offer them up for sale immediately. FCP is the native token of this blockchain. Users can list their assets on FinCrip and purchase them using FCP. It's also possible to swap this token with other digital assets on the platform.

