Fidelity Slashes Bitcoin ETF Fee in Europe

Fidelity, a prominent asset manager, has announced a reduction in the fee for its Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) in Europe, joining a trend among crypto issuers to lower fees amid intensifying market competition. The Fidelity Physical Bitcoin ETP (FBTC) will now have its total expense ratio (TER) slashed from 0.75% to 0.35%, making it more competitive on the market.

Market dynamics

Eric Balchunas, Senior ETF Analyst for Bloomberg, shared the news on X, highlighting the significance of the fee reduction in Europe from 75 basis points (bps) to 35 bps.

The price slash move by Fidelity follows similar fee reductions by other crypto issuers in Europe, including Invesco, WisdomTree and CoinShares. These reductions came in the wake of the launch of 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States, which triggered a price war among asset managers in Europe as they aim to capitalize on increasing institutional demand for crypto products.

Fidelity cut the fee on its spot bitcoin ETF in Europe from 75bps to 35bps (a serious fee cut by any standards, shows Fidelity playing long game, morphing into Terrordome warrior) as the US fee war spreads around world h/t @psarofagis https://t.co/SHAsefyNwj — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) February 14, 2024

Speaking on the impact of the recent approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. on global investor interest in cryptocurrencies, Managing Director Europe at Fidelity Christian Staub stated, "We have had numerous conversations with clients over the past months as they are rightly asking for an efficient way to benefit from this trend."

Implications of fee reductions for crypto market

Fidelity's fee reduction aims to address this renewed demand and provide more investors with access to the Bitcoin asset class through their ETP. As competition intensifies and investors seek cost-effective investment options, ETF providers are under pressure to lower fees to remain competitive.

With this fee reduction, FBTC is now closer to being one of Europe's cheapest physical Bitcoin ETPs, aligning its fee structure with competitors like WisdomTree and CoinShares, which also reduced their fees to 0.35%. It also reflects Fidelity's dedication to catering to the evolving needs of investors and maximizing value for its clients.