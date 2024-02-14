Advertisement
Bitcoin Breaks $1 Trillion Market Cap as BTC Price Goes Parabolic

Gamza Khanzadaev
Bitcoin surges past $1 trillion market cap barrier as BTC price skyrockets to levels unseen since 2021
Wed, 14/02/2024 - 14:43
Today, Bitcoin made headlines once again as its price surged to levels unseen since December 2021, driving its market capitalization beyond the $1 trillion mark, as per CoinMarketCap. This remarkable milestone is not just a one-day wonder; it is the culmination of a steady ascent over the past two weeks, during which Bitcoin's value has climbed by a staggering 20% since Feb. 5.

Surpassing the trillion-dollar threshold cements Bitcoin's status as a major player in the financial world. It now stands as the eighth largest asset by market capitalization, surpassing renowned names like TSMC, Tesla, Visa and even Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, a notable skeptic of cryptocurrencies.

At the time of reporting, Bitcoin is trading at around $51,500, with just a 30% gap remaining to reach its all-time high of $69,000. The rapid growth is nothing short of extraordinary, with Bitcoin experiencing a jaw-dropping 91% surge since October 2023, indicating remarkable resilience and appeal to investors.

""
Bitcoin Market Cap by CoinMarketCap

The burning question on everyone's mind is whether the Bitcoin price will continue its upward trajectory and break its previous records. While the future remains uncertain, the prevailing momentum suggests a bullish sentiment on the cryptocurrency markets, with optimism outweighing skepticism.

As Bitcoin continues to capture the imagination of investors worldwide, its ascent underscores the transformative potential of digital assets in reshaping the financial landscape. With each surge, BTC reinforces its position as a disruptive force, challenging traditional notions of wealth and investment.

About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

