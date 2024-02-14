Bitcoin Breaks $1 Trillion Market Cap as BTC Price Goes Parabolic

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Today, Bitcoin made headlines once again as its price surged to levels unseen since December 2021, driving its market capitalization beyond the $1 trillion mark, as per CoinMarketCap . This remarkable milestone is not just a one-day wonder; it is the culmination of a steady ascent over the past two weeks, during which Bitcoin's value has climbed by a staggering 20% since Feb. 5.

Surpassing the trillion-dollar threshold cements Bitcoin's status as a major player in the financial world. It now stands as the eighth largest asset by market capitalization, surpassing renowned names like TSMC, Tesla, Visa and even Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, a notable skeptic of cryptocurrencies.

At the time of reporting, Bitcoin is trading at around $51,500, with just a 30% gap remaining to reach its all-time high of $69,000. The rapid growth is nothing short of extraordinary, with Bitcoin experiencing a jaw-dropping 91% surge since October 2023, indicating remarkable resilience and appeal to investors.

Bitcoin Market Cap by CoinMarketCap

The burning question on everyone's mind is whether the Bitcoin price will continue its upward trajectory and break its previous records. While the future remains uncertain, the prevailing momentum suggests a bullish sentiment on the cryptocurrency markets, with optimism outweighing skepticism.