Bitcoin ETF: Anthony Scaramucci Praises BlackRock for Huge New Milestone

Founder of SkyBridge Capital Anthony Scaramucci has taken to the X/Twitter social media platform to draw the crypto community’s attention to the fact of BlackRock’s Bitcoin inflows reaching an important new high.

BlackRock's IBIT inflows cross $5 billion mark

He tweeted that BlackRock’s spot-based Bitcoin ETF IBIT has reached an astounding level of inflows — $5 billion — while, just recently, within the first month of launch since Jan. 11, this figure sat at $3 billion.

According to the official website of the IBIT Bitcoin ETF, as of Feb. 13, the amount of funds under management constituted $4,696,401,511. Today, Scaramucci tweeted that the $5 billion landmark had been crossed by IBIT.

According to a screenshot shared by Altana Digital Currency Fund CIO Alastair Milne, yesterday’s inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs constituted more than half a billion USD — $631.3 million. They equaled $493.4 million the day before.

Scaramucci is known for his bullish stance on Bitcoin, and a number of top-tier altcoins, including Ethereum. After the launch of Bitcoin ETFs approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission, he slammed the pessimistic sentiment on the market as some experts considered the overall $5 billion inflows for all ETFs “disappointing.”

In particular, Scaramucci tweeted a response to the pessimistic outlook published by The Economist two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, during his recent interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box show, Bitcoiner and angel investor Anthony Pompliano stated that BlackRock and Fidelity have beaten an ETF record over the past 30 years by scooping up $3 billion in net inflows during the first month of trading. Pompliano stated that there have been 5,500 ETF launches in the whole history of this asset, and spot Bitcoin ETFs collected the biggest inflows at the start.

Bitcoin hits $1 trillion market cap

In light of the news of a whopping $631.3 million flowing into the ETFs, the price of the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, skyrocketed past the $51,000 level, adding more than $3,000 from $48,460. This is stunning 6.75% growth within the last 24 hours.

Now, even though Bitcoin has pulled back a little and is changing hands at $51,200, its market capitalization has surpassed $1 trillion, amounting to $1,005,929,449,833, according to data shared by CoinMarketCap.