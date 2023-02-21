Fetch AI (FET) up 17% as German Tech Giant Bosch Is Crypto AI Leader's New Partner

Tue, 02/21/2023 - 12:03
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Crypto AI top dog Fetch partners with German industrial conglomerate Bosch, FET soars 17%
Fetch AI (FET) up 17% as German Tech Giant Bosch Is Crypto AI Leader's New Partner
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

One of the leaders in the artificial intelligence and big data sectors of the crypto market, Fetch AI, has announced a partnership with German industrial giant Bosch. The partnership between the companies will explore the possibilities of artificial intelligence and Web3. After a massive announcement, the price of the crypto start-up's native token, FET, rose by more than 17%.

FET to USD by CoinMarketCap

Related
Elon Musk Joins AI Hype as These Tokens' Prices Go Vertical

Since the beginning of the year, marked by the rise of cryptocurrencies in the artificial intelligence sector, the FET price has already risen by more than 450% to $0.6 per token.

What is Fetch AI (FET) and Bosch partnership about?

The collaboration between Fetch AI and Bosch will create a foundation to stimulate research and the development of ways to apply Web3 technologies to the real world. Linux Foundation was taken as a reference for a joint venture built on the principles of openness, transparency and decentralization.

Related
Fetch.AI (FET) up 24%, Here are Two Key Reasons Driving Price Growth

In the near future, the companies will form the Fetch AI Foundation's governing board and begin to realize their goals. In particular, the main one is to achieve such a level of unification of Web3, artificial intelligence and open source that the technology can survive regardless of the participation of individual foundation members, while providing everything needed to those who contribute and depend on the viability of its ecosystem.

#Fetch.AI #Web 3.0
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Dogecoin Rival FLOKI Suddenly Soars 30%
02/22/2023 - 20:39
Dogecoin Rival FLOKI Suddenly Soars 30%
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Price Analysis for February 22
02/22/2023 - 19:00
XRP Price Analysis for February 22
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image BIS Chief Declares Victory Over Crypto
02/22/2023 - 17:38
BIS Chief Declares Victory Over Crypto
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya