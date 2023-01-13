Fetch.ai (FET) up 28%, Three Reasons Why Its Price Is Blowing Up

Fri, 01/13/2023 - 08:05
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Fetch.ai has seen its price grow 28% as it looks ready to ride AI sentiment to new price highs
Fetch.ai (FET) up 28%, Three Reasons Why Its Price Is Blowing Up
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Fetch.ai (FET) has joined the list of the top-performing digital currencies today, with its price rising by 28.18% at the time of writing to $0.2411, according to data from CoinMarketCap. FET is not the usual high flier and has been operating in a relatively dormant capacity, despite the unique technology that it brandishes.

Fetch.AI is an artificial intelligence (AI) lab building an open, permissionless, decentralized machine learning network with a crypto economy. Per its design, it helps in democratizing access to AI by allowing anyone to plug into its system and access datasets that are executable using autonomous artificial intelligence.

Fetch.ai represents a bridge between the broader AI world and the Web3.0 system, giving it a unique role in the growing evolution of the digital ecosystem. While one of the three major reasons driving its price is broader market sentiment, the second is underscored by growing sentiment around AI as a gateway to enhance productivity across the board.

Fetch.AI is also enjoying buyers' interest because of growing aggressive innovations being introduced by the core developers who can better position the coin to join market rallies this year.

Fetch.ai price history

Fetch.ai made its debut back in 2017, but its popularity started growing when it launched an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) through Binance. As a relatively low-cap altcoin, FET has recorded quite an impressive price history with a known all-time high (ATH) of $1.19 attained back in September 2021.

Fetch.ai has been a major victim of the crypto winter, and while this is typically supposed to be a negative force, it might be deduced that the current positive price action can help regain much of the lost prices if it is sustained by a community of buyers.

article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image RippleX Announces Recipients of $2.6 Million XRPL Grant: Details
01/13/2023 - 09:51
RippleX Announces Recipients of $2.6 Million XRPL Grant: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Trillions of SHIB Wired as Shiba Inu Becomes Most Traded Token for Whales
01/13/2023 - 09:35
Trillions of SHIB Wired as Shiba Inu Becomes Most Traded Token for Whales
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image SEC v. Ripple: Crypto Lawyer Makes Sensational Predictions for 2023
01/13/2023 - 09:09
SEC v. Ripple: Crypto Lawyer Makes Sensational Predictions for 2023
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev