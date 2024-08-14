FBI Breaks Silence about BTC Creator Satoshi Nakamoto, XRP Sees $12 Billion Real Trading Volume Surge, Arthur Hayes Predicts Epic Altcoin Season: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

FBI breaks silence about Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto

Dave Troy, prominent investigative journalist and entrepreneur, has recently made a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the FBI, in which he asked for information about Satoshi Nakamoto, anonymous creator of Bitcoin. The bureau responded to the request, stating that Satoshi could be "one or more third-party individuals" and that it can "neither confirm nor deny" the existence of records about them. As follows from Troy's comment to the FBI's response, this is a typical answer for requests concerning non-U.S. persons. The journalist wrote that he intends to appeal the response, adding that his goal is not to identify the person behind the pseudonym, but to obtain any information the FBI may have on the subject.

XRP sees $12 billion surge: What's happening?

XRP has recently witnessed a substantial increase in its real trading volume; according to on-chain data, this metric grew by $12 billion. It often correlates with increased market activity and can potentially impact price movements. The increase in volume implies a new interest in XRP, which could be a result of a change in the sentiment of the institutional interest market, or major transactions made by large holders. When volume rises, more people usually enter the market, either as buyers or sellers. When it comes to XRP, this could suggest that investors are gearing up for a future move, possibly due to speculation or in reaction to recent developments on the cryptocurrency market. However, despite the increase in volume, XRP's market cap dominance remains low - about 1.4%.

Arthur Hayes predicts epic altcoin season, but only after this