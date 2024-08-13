    Arthur Hayes Predicts Epic Altcoin Season, But Only After This

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    BitMex cofounder Arthur Hayes predicts prolonged wait for next altcoin season, Here's when it will finally happen
    Tue, 13/08/2024 - 12:02
    Arthur Hayes Predicts Epic Altcoin Season, But Only After This
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Arthur Hayes, cofounder of BitMex, has shared his thoughts on what the future holds for the crypto market in his latest essay, "Water, Water, Everywhere." In particular, Hayes made a prediction for altcoins, saying their true rally will only get started once Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) cross some major price milestones.

    Advertisement

    Current market conditions are setting the stage for a big shift, the crypto entrepreneur is convinced. He points out a clear link between a drop in funds in the reverse repurchase agreement (RRP) market and a rise in Bitcoin's price. As more money comes into the system from the RRP, asset prices, including cryptocurrencies, are set to rise.

    Related
    $600 Million in Bitcoin Disappear as Whales Go Bearish
    Tue, 08/13/2024 - 11:14
    $600 Million in Bitcoin Disappear as Whales Go Bearish
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi to Be Surpassed as Biggest Bitcoin Holder This Year
    Solana (SOL) Bounces: $150 Lies Ahead, Will Ethereum (ETH) Face Death Cross? Two Key Bitcoin (BTC) Price Levels Revealed
    SEC Sues $650 Million Crypto Pyramid Scheme
    XRP Secures Death Cross on Hourly Charts, What's XRP Price in For?
    Article image
    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Hayes is still feeling good about Bitcoin's future and thinks it may reach $100,000 soon, and that it could even hit $1,000,000 down the road. He is planning to take advantage of the current market weakness during the summer, expecting the market to emerge from its sideways movement by September.

    When is altcoin season?

    A full-fledged altcoin season is yet to happen, though, and will happen only when Bitcoin and Ethereum break through the $70,000 and $4,000 levels, predicts Hayes. He also acknowledges the potential for Solana to surpass $250 but downplays its broader impact compared to BTC and ETH, citing their larger market caps.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Related
    SOL Price Alert: Bearish Pattern Could Push Solana Down 17%
    Tue, 08/13/2024 - 09:38
    SOL Price Alert: Bearish Pattern Could Push Solana Down 17%
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Looking ahead, Hayes plans to sell his crypto bags in October, when he expects liquidity to peak before the U.S. elections. It is not the end though, as his outlook suggests that the true bull market in cryptocurrencies will commence after the U.S. debt ceiling situation is resolved in early 2025.

    #Bitcoin #Ethereum #Bitcoin News #Ethereum News #Arthur Hayes
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 13, 2024 - 11:57
    Binance Announces New Crypto Delistings: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Aug 13, 2024 - 11:14
    $600 Million in Bitcoin Disappear as Whales Go Bearish
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bit-Chess Announced Its Presale for Decentralized Chess to Take the Center Stage
    Unlock the Future: VYUG’s Historic Airdrop Launches This August!
    Aleph Zero Launches Its EVM-Layer on Mainnet
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Arthur Hayes Predicts Epic Altcoin Season, But Only After This
    Binance Announces New Crypto Delistings: Details
    $600 Million in Bitcoin Disappear as Whales Go Bearish
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD