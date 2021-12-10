Exclusive: Sneak Peek of the DOEX Trading Terminal

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Here at Do.Exchange (DOEX), we are immensely proud to unveil a short preview of our AMM-based DEX trading terminal. As the race to become the favorite Cardano DEX heats up, we thought we’d spice things up by throwing our hat into the ring. This preview (exclusive to early project backers) is our first attempt to showcase that we have been very busy delivering on our promises and creating solutions that benefit all stakeholders within the Cardano ecosystem.

Due to popular demand, we have adopted a professional look for our user interface, featuring a variety of useful tools for crypto traders and enthusiasts presented in our favorite teal and black color palette. Our dashboard features a number of unique panels which present useful information, enable various platform-specific functionalities, or display query-specific analytics.

Image source: DOEX

Our charts on the left-hand side help to visually illustrate the current market situation at a glance, as well as the performance of your crypto portfolio, reflected through accurate, up-to-date market prices.

Meanwhile, the dashboard panel on the right-hand side enables all crypto traders and enthusiasts to make swift transactions, exploiting gaps in the market in real-time. Naturally, Nami wallet integration is part of the design and provides all market participants with a smooth and hassle-free transaction experience.

Image source: DOEX

As this is only a sneak peek, our preview ends here. That being said, this is only the beginning - future previews will also include explorations of Staking and Analytics UX/UI, as well as a few other functionalities we’ve been keeping hush about. Stay tuned for more updates!

Public sale on ExMarkets Launchpad

The DOEX public sale on ExMarkets Launchpad will kick off on December 13, 12:00 pm (GMT+2) and run until December 27, 12:00 pm (GMT+2). Based on early investor interest, the hard cap is expected to be reached much sooner. Be sure to participate early so as to not miss out!

Token sale fundamentals:

Ticker: DOEX

DOEX Price: $0.15 USD

$0.15 USD KYC : No

: No IEO Start date: 2021-12-13 12:00 (GMT+2)

2021-12-13 12:00 (GMT+2) IEO End date: 2021-12-27 12:00 (GMT+2)

2021-12-27 12:00 (GMT+2) Total token supply: 140,000,000

140,000,000 Available for sale: 16,800,000

16,800,000 Hard cap: $2,520,000 USD

$2,520,000 USD Payment options: USDT ERC20, ADA, ETH, BTC, USDC

Mark the date! Also, remember to open your account on ExMarkets before the IEO goes live. For more information about the product, visit Do.Exchange. Any questions? Feel free to message us on ExMarkets Telegram Group!