    Exabits’ AI Compute Layer Fuels Seoul National University’s Autonomous Driving Research

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Exabits, platform that transforms high-end GPU clusters into accessible investment assets, enters into partnership with South Korea’s top research university
    Thu, 19/12/2024 - 15:47
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Exabits, a leading compute-base layer provider for AI enterprises and decentralized marketplace giants, and platform that financializes AI compute, becomes an integral part of Seoul National University’s R&D program in the segment of self-driving vehicles.

    Exabits’ compute GPU ecosystem powers SNU’s autonomous driving research 

    Exabits, a compute-base layer platform transforming high-end graphic processing units into accessible investment assets, continues its collaborative streak in its latest academic partnership with Seoul National University. 

    In partnering with the university’s Vehicle Intelligence Lab, Exabits’s computational power will help the team continue its groundbreaking research in autonomous driving technology.

    Expanding on the accomplishments of its previous collaborations with Harvard University, Stanford University, and the University of California, Berkeley, Exabits continues to dedicate a portion of its compute-base layer platform to researchers pushing the boundaries of AI research. Collaborating with leading research institutions globally highlights Exabits’s capabilities to power the trajectory of AI innovation across borders and bring new generations of scholars to the segment of AI and Web3 research.

    Dr. Hoansoo Lee, Co-Founder of Exabits, emphasizes the importance of his platform’s developments for AI breakthroughs in the fields of business and academia:

    Partnering with leading research institutions like those at Seoul National University are core tenets of our company’s goals and ambitions. Exabits is in championing innovation through rigorous research, so we’re proud to provide our technology and computational power to Professor Seo and the incredible Vehicle Intelligence Lab.

    Powered by its  proprietary software and hardware, Exabits maximizes compute output, generating substantial value for all participants. Its technical and economic design ensures fair, inclusive and democratic participation for all parties involved at every stage of project growth from initial idea to mainnet release.

    More AI-driven research initiatives in Exabits’s roadmap

    Led by Professor Seungwoo Seo, the Vehicle Intelligence Lab will utilize Exabits’s compute power throughout its research and trial periods. Having access to AI computational resources to conduct experiments and test out new technology helps advance research across critical autonomous driving sectors. 

    This enables the team at Seoul National University to continue its research unencumbered by limitations in computational power or resource strain — setting the team up to be leaders in autonomous driving technology in South Korea.

    According to some recent reports by top-notch consulting firms, autonomous vehicles could create up to $400 billion in revenue by 2035 thanks to near-constant innovations throughout the field. However, AI and vehicular innovation is a costly and time-consuming endeavor — and many researchers do not have the financial or computational resources available to continue making breakthroughs in the field.

    As Exabits continues its commercial partnerships and develops its compute-financialization products, its team also aims to continue contributing to academic and research efforts.

    About the author
    article image
    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    A
    A
    A

