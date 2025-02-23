Advertisement
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ Shares His Plan for $1 Million Crypto Gift

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 23/02/2025 - 12:11
    Cover image via U.Today
    It started with a charity dinner. Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, donated 150 BNB — around $100,000 — to support victims of the LIBRA token rug-pull scandal, a project controversially linked to the Argentine president.

    That was supposed to be the end of it. But then something unexpected happened as the wallet used for the donation received over $1 million back. Now, CZ had a decision to make.

    Airdrop it? Burn it? Donate it? Add to a liquidity pool? He considered all options. Airdrops sounded nice, but they come with logistical headaches — who gets what, and why?

    Burning the tokens? Some saw the logic, but it wasn’t exactly productive. Charity? Always a priority, but only if the organization is crypto-enabled and allows transparent tracking.

    Liquidity support, though? That started to make the most sense.

    Source: Arkham Intelligence

    So Zhao tested. Played around with market maker functions, observed the MEV experience from this wallet. A little late to the game, he admitted, but a valuable learning experience nonetheless. And fun, in its own way.

    Plan

    Right now, he is leaning toward liquidity provision. It’s not about making or losing money on this address — it’s about indirectly giving back to the crypto community in a way that keeps things moving.

    The final decision is not set in stone as CZ says he is still open to suggestions. What matters is transparency, efficiency and real impact.

    It's cool that even after stepping back from Binance and even serving a jail sentence, CZ is keeping his hands in the game, continuing to push crypto forward in ways that actually matter.

