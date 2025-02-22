Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for February 22

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 22/02/2025 - 13:25
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for February 22
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market growth has not lasted long, and most of the coins are back to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

    BNB chart by CoinStats

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has dropped by 0.87% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's fall, the price of BNB is near the local resistance of $659.97. If the daily bar closes around that mark or above, the growth is likely to continue to the $665 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the native exchange coin keeps accumulating energy for a further move. As neither buyers nor sellers are dominating, ongoing sideways trading around the current price is the more likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is also neutral. The price is within the previous weekly bar, confirming the absence of buyers' or sellers' energy.

    All in all, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by the end of the week.

    Binance Coin is trading at $656.96 at press time.

