Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for February 22

The market growth has not lasted long, and most of the coins are back to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

BNB chart by CoinStats

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has dropped by 0.87% over the last day.

Despite today's fall, the price of BNB is near the local resistance of $659.97. If the daily bar closes around that mark or above, the growth is likely to continue to the $665 zone.

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the native exchange coin keeps accumulating energy for a further move. As neither buyers nor sellers are dominating, ongoing sideways trading around the current price is the more likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, the picture is also neutral. The price is within the previous weekly bar, confirming the absence of buyers' or sellers' energy.

All in all, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by the end of the week.

Binance Coin is trading at $656.96 at press time.