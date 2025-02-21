100,000,000 Dogecoin Hits Binance, Adam Back Makes Bullish Case for Bitcoin, SEC Reveals New Anti-Crypto-Fraud Unit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

100,000,000 Dogecoin (DOGE) hits world's largest crypto exchange

As reported by Whale Alert, on Feb. 20, a substantial Dogecoin transfer has been spotted, carrying dog-themed meme coins to Binance. The transaction comprised 100 million DOGE, valued at approximately $25.4 million. Usually, such large crypto moves to exchanges indicate a potential sell-off, while withdrawals suggest that investors are holding onto their assets. The timing for this transaction is not great; DOGE has been struggling following a recent drop below $0.30 for the first time since November 2024, and it slipped another 0.8% after the transfer. The situation made market watchers wonder whether this move signals an impending price drop for DOGE, or if it is simply an out-of-context transfer. At press time, DOGE is changing hands at $0.2595, up 1.35% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

Adam Back makes bullish case for Bitcoin as BTC price reclaims $97,000

In a recent X post , Blockstream founder Adam Back addressed those crypto community members "who aren't bullish enough" on Bitcoin, providing some fundamentals data to back his confidence in Bitcoin's potential for sustained growth. Back pointed out that the demand for Bitcoin ETFs is currently surpassing selling pressure, which, in his opinion, will create buy pressure and have a positive impact on prices. The Blockstream founder emphasized that many market participants are underestimating the bullish implications of this dynamic, as once Bitcoin holders sell their BTC, they cannot resell them. Additionally, Back noted that long-term and institutional investors are accumulating Bitcoin, reducing its available supply and contributing to upward price pressure. Another catalyst for Bitcoin’s price growth is the growing institutional adoption. Back believes that these factors could significantly drive up Bitcoin's value in the near future.

SEC reveals new anti-crypto-fraud unit: Details