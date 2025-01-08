'Everyone Will Want Your Bitcoin,' Declares MicroStrategy's Saylor

Michael Saylor, an American businessman and well-known Bitcoin bull, published a new X post today. The CEO of MicroStrategy is known for his sometimes rational, sometimes weird, but always viral posts about the leading cryptocurrency, and today's is no exception.

Advertisement

Saylor captioned an AI-generated image of him holding a physical BTC with the words: "Everyone is going to want your Bitcoin."

It is interesting that this post collides with a significant milestone for the leading cryptocurrency, as today marks 16 years since Satoshi Nakamoto announced in 2009 that Bitcoin would have a hard-capped supply of 21 million.

Advertisement

Everyone is going to want your Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/4uQd6SWp7y — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) January 8, 2025

Currently, the supply of Bitcoin in circulation is estimated to be around 19.8 million, with the full supply set to be unlocked in 2140, according to Nakamoto's algorithm.

However, with the Bitcoin creator disappearing from the internet with allegedly one million BTC and many coins believed to be locked away forever in forgotten wallets, many believe that 21 million BTC will never be recovered.

This highlights the fact that Saylor and MicroStrategy hold approximately 447,470 BTC, making them one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin. It is, indeed, a race where everyone wants their piece of the cryptocurrency pie, and as Saylor continues to buy BTC for eight weeks in a row, his desire is becoming a reality.