Advertisement
AD

    Peter Schiff Predicts MSTR, Bitcoin Crash Ahead: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Peter Schiff convinced that MSTR and Bitcoin price will fall when incoming US government fails to buy BTC
    Wed, 8/01/2025 - 15:01
    A
    A
    A
    Peter Schiff Predicts MSTR, Bitcoin Crash Ahead: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Peter Schiff, a financial commentator and well-known Bitcoin (BTC) critic, has stirred the broader cryptocurrency space with another bold statement on X. In a post, Schiff criticized the current investment strategy by market participants betting on the U.S. government investing in a Bitcoin Reserve.

    Advertisement

    Schiff paints looming crisis scenario

    Schiff noted that a "crisis" would occur when the new administration came onboard and the government decided not to buy BTC. He explained that this realization could trigger panic among Bitcoin investors, particularly those who bought the coin with the anticipation of "front-running" their assets.

    Related
    'Running out of Firepower': Schiff Roasts Saylor's Latest Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase
    Mon, 12/23/2024 - 16:18
    'Running out of Firepower': Schiff Roasts Saylor's Latest Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The financial commentator argues that once the U.S. government fails to buy Bitcoin, these investors will engage in massive sales of their holdings. Such a scenario would result in the market being flooded with the coin and a corresponding price decline.

    Schiff predicts that such an occurrence could compel MicroStrategy to accelerate its leveraged position in the asset. Michael Saylor, executive chairman of the business intelligence firm, has invested heavily in BTC using company funds, usually through leveraged trading. Therefore, he might continue to borrow to support large purchases to prevent a market and price crash.

    However, Schiff predicts that the BTC price will only stabilize temporarily despite this strategy, as it is highly unsustainable. He warns that it could lead to a more massive crash in the long term, possibly starting with MicroStrategy’s stock (MSTR).

    He insists that MSTR will crash first due to its heavy reliance on Bitcoin. Once that trigger is pulled, Bitcoin will naturally follow as the broader market reacts.

    Schiff's long-standing criticism of Bitcoin

    Related
    Bitcoin Nothing Without Government: Peter Schiff
    Thu, 12/05/2024 - 09:59
    Bitcoin Nothing Without Government: Peter Schiff
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Schiff has frequently attacked Bitcoin as a speculative bubble, criticizing institutional players like MicroStrategy for pumping BTC. He believes the "bubble" will burst soon, and the Michael Saylor-led firm will crash when there are no more willing buyers of its over-priced shares.

    As of this writing, the BTC price was exchanging hands at $95,715, representing a 5.55% decline in the last 24 hours. The asset had soared to a high of $101,455.86 in Tuesday's trading session before being hit by market volatility.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin #Peter Schiff
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 8, 2025 - 14:50
    XRP Stronger Than Everyone: 2.2 Million Transactions
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 8, 2025 - 14:26
    Meme Coins Decimated Amid Crypto Massacre: BONK, FLOKI, AI16Z Hit Worst
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    DDB Miner Opens New Instruments for Crypto Audience
    New Solana Layer-2 Scaling Solution Solaxy Raises $8.9m in Presale Funding
    New Meme Coin Wall Street Pepe Raises $42M for Trading Community Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Peter Schiff Predicts MSTR, Bitcoin Crash Ahead: Details
    XRP Stronger Than Everyone: 2.2 Million Transactions
    Meme Coins Decimated Amid Crypto Massacre: BONK, FLOKI, AI16Z Hit Worst
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD