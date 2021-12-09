Europe's Largest Crypto Exchange Delays Shiba Inu Launch

Thu, 12/09/2021 - 17:47
Alex Dovbnya
Bitstamp says that it will postpone the launch of Shiba Inu due to technical difficulties
Europe's Largest Crypto Exchange Delays Shiba Inu Launch
Bitstamp, the largest European exchange by trading volume, has postponed the launch of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. 

The major trading platform cites technical difficulties experienced during the listing process as the reason behind the delay.

As reported by U.Today, Bitstamp announced that Shiba Inu would start trading on the exchange this Thursday.

Earlier today, users began placing limit orders.

Coinbase Pro announced that it would add the meme coin in mid-June, but it then ran into technical issues that delayed the listing by almost three months. Shiba Inu started trading on Coinbase in early September, which came before its massive price rally in October. 

The SHIB price is currently down 2.79% amid a minor market sell-off. 

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

