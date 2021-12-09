Europe's Largest Crypto Exchange Delays Shiba Inu Launch

Bitstamp says that it will postpone the launch of Shiba Inu due to technical difficulties

Bitstamp, the largest European exchange by trading volume, has postponed the launch of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency.

We experienced some technical problems with $SHIB listing, which will result in a longer delay with the launch.



We'll keep you posted 👍 — Bitstamp (@Bitstamp) December 9, 2021

The major trading platform cites technical difficulties experienced during the listing process as the reason behind the delay.



As reported by U.Today, Bitstamp announced that Shiba Inu would start trading on the exchange this Thursday.

Earlier today, users began placing limit orders.

Limit orders can be placed on all $SHIB and $PERP pairs! 💥



The order matching for a token that goes woof, and the other that’s behind a protocol that brings advanced trading tools to all, starts in about four hours.



Stay tuned! 🚀 — Bitstamp (@Bitstamp) December 9, 2021