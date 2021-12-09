Europe's Largest Crypto Exchange Delays Shiba Inu Launch

Bitstamp, the largest European exchange by trading volume, has postponed the launch of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency.
We experienced some technical problems with $SHIB listing, which will result in a longer delay with the launch.— Bitstamp (@Bitstamp) December 9, 2021
We'll keep you posted 👍
The major trading platform cites technical difficulties experienced during the listing process as the reason behind the delay.
As reported by U.Today, Bitstamp announced that Shiba Inu would start trading on the exchange this Thursday.
Earlier today, users began placing limit orders.
Coinbase Pro announced that it would add the meme coin in mid-June, but it then ran into technical issues that delayed the listing by almost three months. Shiba Inu started trading on Coinbase in early September, which came before its massive price rally in October.
Limit orders can be placed on all $SHIB and $PERP pairs! 💥— Bitstamp (@Bitstamp) December 9, 2021
The order matching for a token that goes woof, and the other that’s behind a protocol that brings advanced trading tools to all, starts in about four hours.
Stay tuned! 🚀
The SHIB price is currently down 2.79% amid a minor market sell-off.